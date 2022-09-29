Read full article on original website
insidernj.com
The Real Dem Play in Bergen?
Commissioner Tom Sullivan held a fundraiser in Bergen on 9/29 that raised over $50K for his re-election to the Board of Commissioners, raising his total for the year at close to $130K for a race his allies insist is a foregone conclusion. Over 10 different labor unions supported the room,...
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Interstate 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Looking for love? These N.J. counties have the most singles to swipe right on
Hinge, Tinder, Bumble. There’s no shortage of dating apps, but are you in the best spot to find that match in New Jersey?. Just under half of the state’s residents are single, meaning they have never been married, are divorced or widowed, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. About 2% are still legally married but separated from their spouses.
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
One of the most historic sites in NJ also one of the most haunted
I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation. So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past. One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
$1.7 Million Restoration of 10 Historic Morris County Sites
$1.7 Million for the preservation of 10 historic sites in Morris County.Morristown Minute. New Jersey Historic Trust Grants Include $1.7 Million for the preservation of 10 historic sites in Morris County.
Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you
Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
Anxiety screenings for all adults? NJ group praises new recommendation
Every adult younger than 65 should be screened for symptoms of anxiety, according to new recommendations from a health guidelines group that's followed by medical professionals across the nation. Advocates suggest that such a move could uncover diagnoses of anxiety in many individuals who may have been battling with the...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
essexnewsdaily.com
Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
NY threatens to punish New Jersey drivers with big fee for entering city
TRENTON – If you thought a potential $23 congestion pricing toll for driving into midtown or lower Manhattan was steep, now some New York state lawmakers might want to tack on another $50. Legislation proposed in Albany would allow the imposition of an extra $50 fee on vehicles from...
New Jersey Globe
Republican seeking Passaic sheriff post is coming off personal bankruptcy
The Republican candidate for Passaic County sheriff filed for bankruptcy in 2016 after falling more than $850,000 in debt, including unpaid taxes. Mason J. Maher III, a Paterson police detective lieutenant who is challenging four-term incumbent Richard Berdnik, owed money to 27 different creditors, including five mortgages and loans on two Cadillac Escalades, along with $120,365 in credit card debt, court records show.
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location
A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location. The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City. The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin —...
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
baristanet.com
Were Montclair’s Gray Street Residents Hit with Scarlet Letter of Sidewalk ‘Retaliation’?
Montclair, NJ – Walk almost any block in Montclair and you will find anything but smooth sidewalks. Cracks, lifted sidewalks and uneven surfaces are often the norm, not the exception. So how did it happen that one street in Montclair — Gray Street — was singled out, with 25...
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
