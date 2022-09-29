ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
insidernj.com

The Real Dem Play in Bergen?

Commissioner Tom Sullivan held a fundraiser in Bergen on 9/29 that raised over $50K for his re-election to the Board of Commissioners, raising his total for the year at close to $130K for a race his allies insist is a foregone conclusion. Over 10 different labor unions supported the room,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Lodi, NJ
Education
City
Lodi, NJ
Lodi, NJ
Government
Bergen County, NJ
Education
Bergen County, NJ
Government
Bergen County, NJ
Elections
City
Rochelle Park, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
New Jersey 101.5

Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you

Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Bergen County Executive#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Democratic#County Committee#Critica
New Jersey Globe

Republican seeking Passaic sheriff post is coming off personal bankruptcy

The Republican candidate for Passaic County sheriff filed for bankruptcy in 2016 after falling more than $850,000 in debt, including unpaid taxes. Mason J. Maher III, a Paterson police detective lieutenant who is challenging four-term incumbent Richard Berdnik, owed money to 27 different creditors, including five mortgages and loans on two Cadillac Escalades, along with $120,365 in credit card debt, court records show.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
64K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy