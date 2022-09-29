ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Miller
3d ago

including 12 BILLION for Ukraine and Afghanistan refugees REALLY I am sorry for the troubles these countries have and feel badly for them, but I see Americans struggling to make ends meet and lord bless the seniors right now too old or sick to work and not making it on what they have payed into their whole lives and we as a country are taking care of everyone but our own. I am reminded of the old saying " charity starts at home" which is lost in this day and time. I can't wait for elections if the country and its people can last that long in this day and time.

Marty Villa
3d ago

Oh yes let's keep sending billions and spend trillions on things that are not needed right now. We are in a crises right now and the Americans shouldn't have to pay higher prices on everything.

Sherry Parr
3d ago

Ukraine & refugees !!! AGAIN ! Glad they have the $$$ needed to prevent shutting down ! I’m beyond words to begin saying how sick & disgusted I am ! 🙄😡

