including 12 BILLION for Ukraine and Afghanistan refugees REALLY I am sorry for the troubles these countries have and feel badly for them, but I see Americans struggling to make ends meet and lord bless the seniors right now too old or sick to work and not making it on what they have payed into their whole lives and we as a country are taking care of everyone but our own. I am reminded of the old saying " charity starts at home" which is lost in this day and time. I can't wait for elections if the country and its people can last that long in this day and time.
Oh yes let's keep sending billions and spend trillions on things that are not needed right now. We are in a crises right now and the Americans shouldn't have to pay higher prices on everything.
Ukraine & refugees !!! AGAIN ! Glad they have the $$$ needed to prevent shutting down ! I’m beyond words to begin saying how sick & disgusted I am ! 🙄😡
House passes bill barring Congress from interfering with electoral results
The bill to make daylight saving time permanent that unanimously passed the Senate is not moving in the House anytime soon.
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
Majority of Americans support sending illegal immigrants to Democrat-led cities: poll
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
Schumer Breaks With Pelosi, Says House Democrats 'In Trouble': Report
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
WATCH: Newt Gingrich predicts Republicans will pick up between '20 and 70 seats' in the House
Bernie Sanders says he’ll vote against keeping the government open if Manchin’s ‘disastrous side-deal’ on energy is included
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power
Manchin slams Kamala Harris: 'Dead wrong' on border security claim
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority
