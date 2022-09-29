ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh to resign

By Charles Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago
Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh, D-At Large. (Wilmington City Council)

Longtime Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh will resign in October, she announced Wednesday.

Walsh, who served as an at-large council member for 30 years, cited poor health as the reason for her resignation.

“I love this city so much, and I am so proud to have been both a participant and a leader in helping to shape and grow Wilmington since I first moved here 50 years ago,” Walsh said in a press statement.

First elected in 1985, she served until 1997 and again from 2004 until now. She served as president pro tempore between 2017 and 2018.

Prior to joining the council, Walsh was the first woman to serve as chief deputy in the New Castle County Sheriff’s Office.

Council President Trippi Congo thanked Walsh for her decades of service.

“When we talked, she was in good spirits and health, but she realizes that she has to make her health a priority at the moment,” Congo said. “Lately, she hasn’t been able to participate the way she was elected to, so she’s resigning. I wish her continued good health.”

The council is requesting letters of interest for the vacancy left by Walsh, whose term was set to expire in 2024.

Because the vacancy will occur in an at-large seat, a new member may come from any place in the city but must be a member of the Democratic Party – the same political party as Walsh.

To qualify to fill the vacancy, an applicant must be 25 years or older, a citizen of the United States, and a qualified elector of the city for at least one year.

Residents interested in filling the vacancy have until Nov. 10, 2022 to submit resumes, letters of intent, and a copy of their driver’s license or state-issued identification to the following email address: CouncilVacancy@wilmingtonde.gov .

Applicants may also mail the required information to: Wilmington City Council, Louis L. Redding City/County Building, 800 N. French Street, 9th Floor, Wilmington, DE 19801.

Letters sent by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 10, 2022.

For more information on the selection process, visit Wilmington City Council’s website at wilmingtoncitycouncil.com .

