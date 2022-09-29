Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Energy developer minimizes Grand Junction solar farm’s visual impactMatt WhittakerGrand Junction, CO
nbc11news.com
True crime documentary to be made about Sunset Mesa Funeral Home
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado that let to an FBI raid in 2018. The proof-of-concept, titled Cremains Unknown, follows a victim of Sunset Mesa, Danielle McCarthy....
nbc11news.com
Fruita Fall Market begins, mark calendars for Family Fun Day
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - As leaves begin changing colors and falling to the ground, the Fruita Farmers Market is rolling into its Fall Market. The event continues to take place at Reed Park, off south Elm Street in Fruita. The market is held every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through the end of October.
nbc11news.com
Goats graze along Riverfront Trail to help control weeds
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the last week walkers, cyclists and other trail users in Grand Junction may have noticed an unusual sight on the Riverfront Trail. A herd of about 40 goats have recently been hired by the city to help control weeds and mitigate fire danger. Rob...
nbc11news.com
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
nbc11news.com
Pie in the face for a good cause
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Safeway off Patterson and 29 Rd collected donations and treated some employees with pies to the face to help the Clifton Christian Community Food Bank fight against food insecurity in the valley. “I heard that they were raising money for the Clifton Christian Community...
nbc11news.com
On-and-off rain likely through this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Heavy storms Friday evening will track from northwest to southeast across Western Colorado. The storms have also been been lightning and thunder producers. Rainfall rates have been as high as half an inch per hour. This evening, showers and thunderstorms are likely. They’ll track from...
nbc11news.com
Scattered showers continue across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During the morning hours in Grand Junction, we had a passing system that moved over the area and brought scattered showers. Rainfall Accumulation from this morning’s rainfall was at 0.07 inches. By the afternoon, conditions remained dry, continuing throughout most of the day but not ruling out another chance of scattered showers before midnight.
nbc11news.com
Local shelter and police department address homelessness in the valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you how Grand Junction closed two Whitman Park restrooms at ten to cut down on vandalism. Workers brought in two portapotties for overnight use but catch this so far, city taxpayers have shelled out $30,000 to clean up damage and vandalism at parks citywide.
nbc11news.com
Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Garfield County District Judge’s decision that could land a convicted killer back on the streets. But Mesa County Attorney Dan Rubenstein plans to appeal to the state supreme court. The issue this time around is whether prosecutors...
nbc11news.com
Special Olympics returns to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was a day to show off your athletic abilities. Of course, that was until the rain moved into the area and forced everyone inside. But, nonetheless, plenty of athletes showed up to Colorado Mesa University for the annual Special Olympics flag football regional to show off what they can do on the field. They practiced many drills, as a football team would, like running routes and catching footballs.
nbc11news.com
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
nbc11news.com
Western Slope varsity football scores Sept. 29 to Oct. 1
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Friday again on the Western Slope and Varsity Football has already begun. Scores will be updated as they flow in. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Montrose Red Hawks more than doubled their score against the Grand Junction Central (GJC) Warriors in a home non-conference game, finalizing the score 51-20.
nbc11news.com
Athlete of the Week: Lila Dere
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CMU Redshirt Sophomore Lila Dere closing in on history for the Women’s Soccer program, the most goals ever in program history. Dere currently has 35 career goals, just one short of the current record set by Tiffany Thompson back in 1998. But Dere says...
