GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was a day to show off your athletic abilities. Of course, that was until the rain moved into the area and forced everyone inside. But, nonetheless, plenty of athletes showed up to Colorado Mesa University for the annual Special Olympics flag football regional to show off what they can do on the field. They practiced many drills, as a football team would, like running routes and catching footballs.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO