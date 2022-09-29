ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

5 Times GloRilla Proved She Is A Hair Chameleon

By Shannon Dawson
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inRx7_0iFUhV4Y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8wgz_0iFUhV4Y00

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Rising Memphis femcee GloRilla is on fire right now. The drill scene rapper has the game and the streets on lock with her recently released Cardi B-assisted single Tomorrow 2. And she had the summer on smash with her viral anthem F.N.F.

In June, the rapper landed a spot on the Hot 100-chart when “F.N.F.” debuted at No. 91, and peaked at No. 75, according to Billboard. The song also earned nearly 43.2 million official on-demand U.S. streams, dominating the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Rap Airplay rosters at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively.  Three months later, the 22-year-old rapper was signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label where her career has since risen to new heights.

“It’s sometimes still unreal because this is what I always dreamed about and hoped would be happening to me,” the rising rapper told Billboard back in July. “And it’s happening right now.”

Earlier this week, GloRilla teamed up with Grammy-award-winning rapper Cardi B to release her latest masterpiece called “Tomorrow.” The track oozes with the Tennesee artist’s confident but cocky flow and braggadocious lyrics, and we’re sure fans are going to be pumping the infectious tune all winter long.

GloRilla’s ghetto fabulous glam and style are just as captivating as her energetic music.  She’s got the look of a superstar. Whether she has her hair pulled up in a half-up do or rocking long flowing red tresses with slayed edges, GloRilla embodies versatility and edge whenever she steps in front of the camera. Let’s show a bit of love and appreciation for the rapper’s superb taste in hair, makeup, and everything in between.

1. That Burnt Sienna Look

GloRilla sent fans spiraling when she popped up on Instagram wearing her hair laid and slayed down to perfection with this burnt sienna look. The star’s straight tresses swooped over to the side of her face and trailed down to her shoulders, perfectly complimenting her casual MTV Wild ‘n Out t-shirt and navy cargo pants. GloRilla jazzed up the look with her signature lashes, a light peachy eye shadow, and of course, a whole lot of bling.

2. That Red and Black Moment

GloRilla was giving us hair goals when she dyed a portion of her sleek black tresses red during a music video shoot. The star’s baby hairs were slicked down and curled to perfection adding some incredible flare to the look.

3. The Blondie

Blonde’s do it better and GloRilla embodied the sentiment during her cover shoot with Vulture. Back in late August, the rising femcee appeared on the front cover wearing her long flowing tresses dyed completely blonde. The star slayed in a custom denim ensemble pulled together by celebrity stylist Sankara Xasha Turé.

4. The Up Down Do

Earlier this month, GloRilla was spotted partying it up with a few tastemakers in the Hip-Hop world rocking this sleek half up half down look. The rapper’s long black and light brown streaked hair glistened as she bumped shoulders at an industry event. In the photo, GloRilla wore a pair of curve-hugging leather shorts and a matching bandeaux top along with some icy jewelry to compliment the look. Did you peep those effortless lashes, too?

5. The Wavy Look

During a performance back in August, GloRilla commanded the stage wearing her hair in a long wavy blonde number. The star rocked the fun look with a pair of sweats and a cotton halter bra. For makeup, the Tennesee native opted for long luscious lashes and pink eyeshadow.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 107.5/106.3

[Video] Brand New Black Panther Trailer

Marvel’s Black Panther Wakanda Forever has a November 11th release date for theaters and they gave fans a little more to talk about! The new official trailer for Wakanda Forever just dropped Monday morning and if you loved part one, you will love what is coming in the trailer below!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yo Gotti
The Associated Press

Musicians, fans react to death of country star Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Stars and fans react to the death of Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at her home at 90. —- “Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal. Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven!” — Reba McEntire on Instagram. “We’ve been like sisters all these years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will.” — Dolly Parton wrote on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Chameleon#Music Video#Hairs#Jewelry#Celebrity#Cardi B Assisted#Rap Airplay#Cmg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Power 107.5/106.3

Fans Pick Sides After DaniLeigh and B.Simone Have Issue On Wild’n Out Set

  https://youtu.be/9c_AhWoOEqo   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As the critics discuss DaBaby‘s projected sales for his new project, the rappers’s name is once again being linked to some of the drama surrounding his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, DaniLeigh. Rumors about her appearance on Wild ‘n Out started to spread. It […]
CELEBRITIES
Power 107.5/106.3

Akon Says He Sounded “Soft As Hell” In Viral 911 Call

https://youtu.be/3j1UoAIYSvs Rapper Akon may have been laying low on the music scene but he’s been making major moves in the entrepreneurial space. Now the artist and mogul is back with new music! His new single called is called Enjoy That and the video is HOT. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. You […]
CELEBRITIES
Power 107.5/106.3

Akon Talks New Music, Michael Jackson Memories, Monogamy & More!

Akon is back and ready to share new music! His new single “Enjoy That” is live and we’re talking everything from new music, relationships, His entrepreneurial endeavors including building Akon City in Senegal and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The mogul even opened up to us to share his memories of […]
MUSIC
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy