Adirondack Fall Farm Tour in Thurman October 8th
The first stop on the tour will be the quilt show at the Town Hall, open at 9:30 am, where the public can pick up a directory with a map to guide them to each of the farms on the tour. All farms and sugarhouses on the tour will offer free open houses and activities.
Cheese festival returns to Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS, NY – Warning! The following story might get, well, a little cheesy. Thousands of people came to Mohawk Valley Saturday looking for a Gouda time (see, I told you) and they found it at 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival. Over 50 venders set up shop on...
NNY Audubon Sponsoring Farm Grant Events in October
Northern New York Audubon (NNYA) has announced two events to benefit their new Farm Grant Program, set for October 7th and 9th. The Farm Grant program, which aims to connect bird conservation and farming in a mutually beneficial way, will distribute grants to local farms to fund the development of bird-friendly habitats and agricultural practices. The program launched in July at a Trivia event at Hex and Hop Brewery in Bloomingdale, in the town of St. Armand in Essex County, NY, which raised over $1,100.
Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese
Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
Adirondack Center for Writing Launches Teen Writing Anthology
This brand new, yearly print publication is designed to be a place for teens living in the North Country to publish their creative writing, including poetry, short stories, memoirs, personal essays, sci-fi, and fantasy. Any teen (age 13-19) living in the North Country is eligible to submit writing (10 pages...
Moreau Lake State Park Getting Accessible Trail System
The project will include a trailhead kiosk and interpretive signs geared towards neurodivergent visitors and those with disabilities. The trail will lead to an accessible platform and fishing pier that has been completed as an Eagle Scout project. The statewide non-profit organization Parks & Trails New York presented a “big...
Heating with wood this winter
I need to preface this article by assuring readers that, contrary to what many people are saying, New York state is not considering passing legislation that would prohibit burning wood or woody biomass products (pellets, scrap wood, sawmill and forest residues) at this time. There is a draft-plan, however, in which the state Climate Action Council’s advisory panel sets out scenarios for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with overall wood use decreasing within that time frame.
New York State Parks Announces Hunting Schedules for 2022/2023
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced that hunting will be permitted within specific areas of select Long Island State Parks for the upcoming hunting season. Hunting regulations in state parks are developed in cooperation with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC),...
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
Fire in The Adirondacks
Out west the summer of 2022 will long be remembered as the year of fire, but the Adirondacks also has a history of fire. The years 1903 and 1908 were two great fire years in the Adirondacks. An article titled “Years of Fire” in the March/April 1981 Adirondack Life notes that “During both years the northeast suffered from drought. Due to sloppy logging, the woods were filled with piles of slash, the discarded tops, and limbs of trees. The railroads, which crossed the Adirondacks in the 1890s, failed to equip their wood and coal burning locomotives with spark arrestors. Although mandated by state law the penalties for violating the equipment law were so insignificant the railroads ignored them, and fires started all up and down the rail lines.”
Reflecting on how Bob Kovachick has impacted the Capital Region
His name is arguably the most well known in the Capital Region. He’s been in our living rooms, and a part of our lives, for generations. We grew up, and many of our children grew up, watching Bob. He was a staple at our schools and our senior centers.
Tuesday Night Big Band at Oneida County History Center
The Oneida County History Center (OCHC) has announced “Tuesday Night Big Band at the History Center,” a program featuring live music set for Tuesday, October 4th. The walls of the Oneida County History Center’s auditorium will echo with drums, trombones, and sax with live music by the Tuesday Night Big Band. The Tuesday Night Big Band is a 14-piece group with five saxes, three trumpets, three trombones, bass, piano, and drums. The group will perform popular music from the “Big Band Era,” including tunes from bands led by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and many others. Dancing is encouraged.
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Another Hoagie Chain Is Coming Upstate, Set To Open 10 Capital Region Locations
A popular national sub-shiop is set to land in the Capital Region with plans for 10 restaurants in the area. Here in the Capital Region we already have several great sub-shop chains, but in my experience two of them are really top-flight and rise above the rest: DeBella's (Love their everything bread!) and Jersey Mike's (Gotta have a roast beef Mike's Way!). They simply have great sandwiches - those two are a couple of my go-to's!
Protect Your Plants! Upstate New York Gets Frost & Freeze Tonight
Sweater lovers have been rejoicing as temperatures in Upstate New York finally feel like fall. But with fall chills come fall frosts, so take note for plants and outdoor pets – the National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories and even a Freeze Warning covering Upstate New York for tonight into Friday morning.
School bus returning from varsity soccer game hits bear in North Country
Theresa, N.Y. — A school bus carrying a boys varsity soccer team hit a bear in the North Country while returning home after a game Friday night, according to the district’s superintendent. Around 7:45 p.m., a LaFargeville Central School District bus was driving on State Rt. 37 in...
Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change
Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change. On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.
15 Large ‘Illegal Marijuana Plants’ Found In New York State Forest
Fifteen large weed plants were burned after it was discovered in a state forest. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. "Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in...
What Could New York State Winter Natural Gas Prices Look Like This Winter?
Okay, I get it. Fall is officially here. We didn't need a harsh reminder with lower than normal temperatures for the first full day of Autumn. I don't ever recall an abnormally warm day for the first day of spring, do you? It's not fair. Seems like we were just...
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
