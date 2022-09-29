ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Mike Garcia Announces Co-Sponsorship Of The Water For California Act

Representative Mike Garcia has joined members of the California congressional delegation in co-sponsoring the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act to improve water management and accessibility throughout the state. “I’m proud to join with fellow members of the California congressional delegation to deliver improved access...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet

Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

16 Hart District Teachers Honored With ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Recognition

Recently, the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board honored Hart District educators with a “Teacher of the Year” recognition for excellence in education. On Wednesday, the Hart District Governing Board awarded 16 District school teachers the 2022-23 title of “Teacher of the Year” due to...
HIGH SCHOOL
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Valley Chamber Of Commerce Opens Nominations For ‘Salute To Patriots’ Event In November

The SCV Chamber encourages residents to submit “Salute to Patriots” nominations to honor those that have served the country and the Santa Clarita Business community. On Wednesday, the SCV Chamber Of Commerce announced the opening of nominations for its annual “Salute To Patriots” event in an effort to recognize Veterans who have served the United States and made an impact on the SCV business community, according to a statement from Peter Warda, a member of the SCV Chamber.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
City
Des Plaines, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Des Plaines, IL
Lifestyle
City
Kansas, IL
State
South Carolina State
City
Tennessee, IL
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station To Take Part In Active Shooter Training Exercise At Valencia High School

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is set to take part in active shooter training at Valencia High School on Monday. On Monday, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, is scheduled to take part in active shooter training at Valencia High School.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy