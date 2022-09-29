The SCV Chamber encourages residents to submit “Salute to Patriots” nominations to honor those that have served the country and the Santa Clarita Business community. On Wednesday, the SCV Chamber Of Commerce announced the opening of nominations for its annual “Salute To Patriots” event in an effort to recognize Veterans who have served the United States and made an impact on the SCV business community, according to a statement from Peter Warda, a member of the SCV Chamber.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO