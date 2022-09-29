Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Mike Garcia Announces Co-Sponsorship Of The Water For California Act
Representative Mike Garcia has joined members of the California congressional delegation in co-sponsoring the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act to improve water management and accessibility throughout the state. “I’m proud to join with fellow members of the California congressional delegation to deliver improved access...
Santa Clarita Radio
Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet
Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
Santa Clarita Radio
16 Hart District Teachers Honored With ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Recognition
Recently, the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board honored Hart District educators with a “Teacher of the Year” recognition for excellence in education. On Wednesday, the Hart District Governing Board awarded 16 District school teachers the 2022-23 title of “Teacher of the Year” due to...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Valley Chamber Of Commerce Opens Nominations For ‘Salute To Patriots’ Event In November
The SCV Chamber encourages residents to submit “Salute to Patriots” nominations to honor those that have served the country and the Santa Clarita Business community. On Wednesday, the SCV Chamber Of Commerce announced the opening of nominations for its annual “Salute To Patriots” event in an effort to recognize Veterans who have served the United States and made an impact on the SCV business community, according to a statement from Peter Warda, a member of the SCV Chamber.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station To Take Part In Active Shooter Training Exercise At Valencia High School
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is set to take part in active shooter training at Valencia High School on Monday. On Monday, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, is scheduled to take part in active shooter training at Valencia High School.
Comments / 0