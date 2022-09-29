Giants honor Alyssa Nakken's landmark feat with T-shirt giveaway

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – It isn't everyday that a Major League Baseball team honors an assistant coach with a T-shirt promotion, however the San Francisco Giants had a historic reason to do so this homestand.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The Giants during Wednesday night's game at Oracle Park handed out tees which celebrated when assistant coach Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to coach on the field in a regular-season Major League Baseball game.

Nakken, who was already renowned for being one of the first women to coach on a Major League roster after being hired in 2020, normally works from the dugout during games. However, when Giants' first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected in the third inning of a game on April 22 at Oracle Park, Nakken was chosen as his replacement for the remainder of the game and, as a result, history was made.

By coaching first base for the final six-and-a-half innings of that game, Nakken continued to be an inspiration for many young female athletes.

"To think that myself in this position could be a role model like this is what gets me going everyday," she told KCBS Radio on Tuesday night.

Nakken's helmet she used during the game was donated to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

According to the team, Nakken items have been selling well all season long and are especially popular among younger Giants fans.

"It was kind of a challenging age for me personally and I think I was looking for some role models and inspiration at that time," she said.

Nakken prefers to focus on her work and said she's uncomfortable as the center of attention.

However, her boss, Giants manager Gabe Kapler , understands the significance of Nakken’s achievement.

"Fans love Alyssa, they love her for what she represents," he said.

Coach Alyssa Nakken #92 of the San Francisco Giants talks with manager Gabe Kapler #19 prior to Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Photo credit Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nakken added she was honored to raise money for the Bay Area Women's Sports Initiative through her T-shirt promotion at Wednesday’s game.

"I think sports teach you some of the best life lessons and get you to work and play alongside people that look different than you," she said.

"It's quite an honor to be one of (the people honored by the organization), and I know that the front office and the business side work really hard. It's really neat to be a part of that."

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram