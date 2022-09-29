A man has been charged with several crimes after allegedly performing a sex act on himself in public and threatening a Healdsburg police officer. Following Sunday night’s incident, the man has been charged with indecent exposure, vandalism, making threats, resisting arrest, and obstruction. The suspect, a 44-year-old transient Christopher Shawn Carter of Oregon, remains behind bars and is due in court October 5th. He was arrested for incident exposure outside of a business, then allegedly kicked out the partition between the front and backseats of the patrol car he was placed in. He then spit at an officer and threatened to kill him.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO