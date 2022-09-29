Read full article on original website
Covelo Man Allegedly Violates Court Order, Swings Hatchet at Woman, Hides in Shed When Deputies Arrive
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-23-2022 about 10:50 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch advised of a violation...
Swinging Hatchet at a Person Leads to Arrest, Says MCSO
On 09-23-2022 about 10:50 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch advised of a violation of a court order on Airport Road in Covelo, California. Deputies were unable to respond immediately due to numerous emergency calls for service in Willits and Covelo. Deputies did contact the reporting party by phone...
Subject Refusing To Leave Bathroom, Found Mask – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
[UPDATE: Located!] Mendocino Sheriff Deputies Searching for an Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile Hall in Ukiah
Facebook post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. Situational Awareness: Law Enforcement activity in the Ukiah area. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green short sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
Man Arrested After Altercation With Girlfriend
On 09-23-2022 about 2240 hours Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call of a female heard screaming for law enforcement assistance in the 76000 block of Highway 162 in Covelo, California. A Sheriff’s Deputy arrived and contacted Patrick Dennis [57-year-old male from Covelo], who advised his girlfriend had...
Law enforcement pursuit ends in Clear Lake
LUCERNE, Calif. — A chase involving law enforcement on Friday afternoon ended in Lucerne with a man wading into the lake to evade capture. Traffic throughout Lucerne was backed up for some time at around 3 p.m., as the incident was taking place. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said...
Ukiah Man Sentenced to Nine Years in State Prison for Lighting Occupied Group Home on Fire
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. Defendant Travis Joseph Humphrey, age 32, generally of the Ukiah area, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Thursday afternoon to 108 months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. On December 2nd of last...
Man With Warrants Sleeping on Steps of Ukiah Business Booked for Alleged Ammunition and Meth Possession
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-29-2022 at 2:43 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
Rape at Gun Point, Meth in Work Locker, Disguised Identity—Sonoma County Documents Reveal Disgraced Ukiah Cop’s Alleged Crimes
This article includes a graphic description from one of the victims which may be difficult for some readers. The Sonoma County Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation for former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray called for stricter treatment than he received, including a note that he could have been ordered to register as a sex offender. Instead, Murray was given two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence.
3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
Subject Camping In Shed, Suspicious Person – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Man Arrested in Healdsburg for Indecent Exposure and Threatening Officer
A man has been charged with several crimes after allegedly performing a sex act on himself in public and threatening a Healdsburg police officer. Following Sunday night’s incident, the man has been charged with indecent exposure, vandalism, making threats, resisting arrest, and obstruction. The suspect, a 44-year-old transient Christopher Shawn Carter of Oregon, remains behind bars and is due in court October 5th. He was arrested for incident exposure outside of a business, then allegedly kicked out the partition between the front and backseats of the patrol car he was placed in. He then spit at an officer and threatened to kill him.
Vehicle Lands on Roof 100′ Alongside SR-20 Near Lake Mendocino—Patient Transported to Out-of-Area Hospital
First responders have amassed on the side of State Route 20 near Marina Drive after a traffic collision resulted in a black vehicle landing 100′ off the roadway and upturned on its roof. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicates that a truck and black car collided...
Ukiah Traffic Stop Lands Probationer in County Jail After Allegedly Found Possessing Meth and Meth Pipe
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. 09-28-2022 at 2:17 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they...
Stripped Copper Wire, Ghost Guns, Stolen ATV—Cloverdale Man Booked for Slew of Thefts
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. During the month of September, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Property/Narcotics detectives, with the help of...
Man Held Without Bail for Alleged Meth Possession, Violation of PRCS
Originally published 9-29-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “09-28-2022 at 2:17 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the 200 block of KUKI Lane in Ukiah, California. The Deputies performed a traffic stop...
Female Throwing Rocks, Juvenile Problem – Ukiah Police Logs 09.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Investigators Determine the Cause of Ukiah House Fire: Arson
Investigators have determined that the Ukiah house fire that ignited around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, was the result of arson. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham, who also is one of Mendocino County’s premier arson investigators, told us an analysis of the scene determined the fire was deliberately set by an unknown offender or offenders.
Santa Rosa Parents Plea ‘Not Guilty’ in Fentanyl Death of Infant Daughter
A couple accused of killing their infant daughter from fentanyl poisoning in their home in Santa Rosa has formally pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges. Madison Bernard and Evan Frostick were arrested on May 9th, following the death of their 15-month-old daughter. Bernard says she took fentanyl, then fell asleep with the child in bed next to her. The girl somehow ingested the powerful opioid and died. The medical examiner has ruled the death accidental. Both parents remain behind bars on $100-thousand bail.
