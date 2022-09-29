ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Swinging Hatchet at a Person Leads to Arrest, Says MCSO

On 09-23-2022 about 10:50 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch advised of a violation of a court order on Airport Road in Covelo, California. Deputies were unable to respond immediately due to numerous emergency calls for service in Willits and Covelo. Deputies did contact the reporting party by phone...
COVELO, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE: Located!] Mendocino Sheriff Deputies Searching for an Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile Hall in Ukiah

Facebook post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. Situational Awareness: Law Enforcement activity in the Ukiah area. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green short sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
UKIAH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ukiah, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested After Altercation With Girlfriend

On 09-23-2022 about 2240 hours Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call of a female heard screaming for law enforcement assistance in the 76000 block of Highway 162 in Covelo, California. A Sheriff’s Deputy arrived and contacted Patrick Dennis [57-year-old male from Covelo], who advised his girlfriend had...
COVELO, CA
Lake County News

Law enforcement pursuit ends in Clear Lake

LUCERNE, Calif. — A chase involving law enforcement on Friday afternoon ended in Lucerne with a man wading into the lake to evade capture. Traffic throughout Lucerne was backed up for some time at around 3 p.m., as the incident was taking place. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said...
LUCERNE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Transient#Upd#Uvfa Arson
mendofever.com

Rape at Gun Point, Meth in Work Locker, Disguised Identity—Sonoma County Documents Reveal Disgraced Ukiah Cop’s Alleged Crimes

This article includes a graphic description from one of the victims which may be difficult for some readers. The Sonoma County Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation for former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray called for stricter treatment than he received, including a note that he could have been ordered to register as a sex offender. Instead, Murray was given two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksro.com

Man Arrested in Healdsburg for Indecent Exposure and Threatening Officer

A man has been charged with several crimes after allegedly performing a sex act on himself in public and threatening a Healdsburg police officer. Following Sunday night’s incident, the man has been charged with indecent exposure, vandalism, making threats, resisting arrest, and obstruction. The suspect, a 44-year-old transient Christopher Shawn Carter of Oregon, remains behind bars and is due in court October 5th. He was arrested for incident exposure outside of a business, then allegedly kicked out the partition between the front and backseats of the patrol car he was placed in. He then spit at an officer and threatened to kill him.
HEALDSBURG, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Held Without Bail for Alleged Meth Possession, Violation of PRCS

Originally published 9-29-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “09-28-2022 at 2:17 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the 200 block of KUKI Lane in Ukiah, California. The Deputies performed a traffic stop...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Female Throwing Rocks, Juvenile Problem – Ukiah Police Logs 09.30.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Investigators Determine the Cause of Ukiah House Fire: Arson

Investigators have determined that the Ukiah house fire that ignited around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, was the result of arson. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham, who also is one of Mendocino County’s premier arson investigators, told us an analysis of the scene determined the fire was deliberately set by an unknown offender or offenders.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Parents Plea ‘Not Guilty’ in Fentanyl Death of Infant Daughter

A couple accused of killing their infant daughter from fentanyl poisoning in their home in Santa Rosa has formally pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges. Madison Bernard and Evan Frostick were arrested on May 9th, following the death of their 15-month-old daughter. Bernard says she took fentanyl, then fell asleep with the child in bed next to her. The girl somehow ingested the powerful opioid and died. The medical examiner has ruled the death accidental. Both parents remain behind bars on $100-thousand bail.
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy