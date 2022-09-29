ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Jackson to receive CMT's 'Artist of A Lifetime' honor

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame membership, 75 million records sold worldwide, 60 music videos, and 35 No. 1 charting singles scratch the surface of Alan Jackson's career accomplishments. But, on October 14, he will achieve another incredible career honor. At Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Hall, he will be awarded CMT's "Artist of a Lifetime" honor during the network's 2022 "Artists of the Year" event.

"I believe I've made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how important they have been in bringing my songs to life for the fans, so thank you, CMT for all the years and for this sweet honor," stated Jackson, 63, via a press release.

The Newnan, Georgia native joins Randy Travis (2021), Reba McEntire (2019), Loretta Lynn (2018), Shania Twain (2016), Kenny Rogers (2015) and Merle Haggard (2014) in being awarded an honor that celebrates country music performers who have what CMT's Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, Leslie Fram notes is "extraordinary talent, determination, and lasting influence on country music and beyond."

As an artist, Jackson is a Country Music Association ("Chattahoochee" and "Midnight in Montgomery") and ACM Video of the Year ("Drive (For Daddy Gene)") honoree. He was also named a "CMT Giant" in 2008 and received the inaugural CMT Impact Award at the 2014's CMT Music Awards. Moreover, Jackson has also ranked No. 1 on CMT's "40 Greatest Songs of the Decade" and CMT's fan-voted "20 Greatest Men in Country Music" lists.

CMT representatives added, "[Jackson] has led fans on a musical journey that proved to be a reflection of their own lives. As his songs continue to inspire new generations of fans, we are privileged to celebrate his lifetime of accomplishments."

A quintet of influential and top-selling country superstars -- Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Walker Hayes -- will be celebrated at Music City's Schermerhorn Symphony Center for CMT's Friday, October 14-premiering "Artists of the Year" event. The 90-minute special will feature artists collaborating and performing to celebrate the five singer-songwriters. Other special guests, additional honorees, performers, and presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about CMT's 2022 "Artists of the Year" event, visit CMT.com .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alan Jackson to receive CMT's 'Artist of A Lifetime' honor

