Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State
Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
newyorkalmanack.com
Advocates Urge NY Officials Not To Remove Wolf From Endangered Species List
Adirondack Council has called upon the NYS Dept. Environmental Conservation to drop a previously announced plan to remove the gray wolf from New York’s endangered species list. Species listed as endangered are granted special protections from hunting and habitat loss. The state had announced a plan to remove the...
New York State Could Require A Police Review Of Purchases Of Multiple Guns
Gun owners who want to make purchases of multiple guns or ammunition in New York State could have to undergo additional scrutiny by police. A New York State senate bill sponsored by Senators Luis R. Sepúlveda, James Gaughran, and Julia Salazar could put people trying to make bulk purchases of firearms under a police microscope.
DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change
Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change. On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.
newyorkalmanack.com
Long Island Endangered Historic Places Nominations Sought
Preservation Long Island (formerly the Society for the Preservation of Long Island Antiquities), established the biennial Endangered Historic Places Program with the goal of raising region-wide support for historic places facing precarious circumstances. Preservation Long Island has announced a call for nominations for the 2023 Endangered Historic Places Program (EHPP)....
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best
We are in the heart of apple picking season and one of New York's own orchards is getting some recognition as the best in the country. During the first few weeks of autumn, it's all about apples in Upstate New York. From apple picking to apple cider donuts to hard apple cider - we literally enjoy all the fruits of the apple harvest season. Nationwide, Upstate New York is known as one of the prime apple-growing and harvesting regions in the United States. For many of us, we make it a yearly tradition to go apple picking and we have some awesome orchards throughout Upstate. But one Empire State orchard is getting recognition as one of the best 3 in the whole country.
spectrumlocalnews.com
What challenges is the manufacturing sector facing in Upstate New York?
National manufacturing day falls this Friday, and In Focus is getting a closer look at the role manufacturers play in Upstate New York’s economy. JoDee Kenney sits down with Randy Wolken, the President and CEO of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York — an organization that describes itself as the “voice and business solution leader for manufacturing excellence in Central and Upstate New York.” Wolken says manufacturers are hugely important to the functioning of the empire state’s economy but are facing a number of challenges — including a shortage of qualified workers. Wolken discusses how these businesses can attract more talent to the industry, and how he would like to see the state support its manufacturers — along with his hopes for the future of the industry, and what he wants New Yorkers to know about the manufacturers in their backyards.
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters
Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
Farm Closing Creamery Putting End to Some of Best Cheese in CNY
Some of the best cheese in Central New York will soon be no more. One farm will stop processing in the next few months so you may want to stock up. The creamery and farm store is closing at Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell have decided to call it quits. "Over the years we have accomplished so much, learned so many new things, and met so many wonderful people. We are grateful for all of it."
Masks Make Comeback as COVID Cases Increase in Central New York
The masks are back in Central New York. Covid cases are on the rise in several counties across the state and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending putting the face masks back on. The CDC masking recommendations are broken down into three levels - low, medium, and high,...
newyorkalmanack.com
Moreau Lake State Park Getting Accessible Trail System
The project will include a trailhead kiosk and interpretive signs geared towards neurodivergent visitors and those with disabilities. The trail will lead to an accessible platform and fishing pier that has been completed as an Eagle Scout project. The statewide non-profit organization Parks & Trails New York presented a “big...
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Don’t Speed! You’ll Likely Get Pulled Over By Police At These 19 Central New York Spots
Oh man, we all have those memorable stories of being pulled over by the police. For me, I got pulled over once running an "orange" light that was definitely red because I needed to go to the bathroom. Another time, I was on my way home from a work event and was going a liiiiiittle bit too fast.
NY fourth most searched state to move out this year
According to moving company, moveBuddha, New York is the fourth most searched state to move out this year. With that being said, Albany is one of the only cities in the state seeing positive inflow.
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
