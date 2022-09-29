ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.9 The Breeze

Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
POLITICS
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Advocates Urge NY Officials Not To Remove Wolf From Endangered Species List

Adirondack Council has called upon the NYS Dept. Environmental Conservation to drop a previously announced plan to remove the gray wolf from New York’s endangered species list. Species listed as endangered are granted special protections from hunting and habitat loss. The state had announced a plan to remove the...
ANIMALS
Syracuse.com

DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
newyorkalmanack.com

Long Island Endangered Historic Places Nominations Sought

Preservation Long Island (formerly the Society for the Preservation of Long Island Antiquities), established the biennial Endangered Historic Places Program with the goal of raising region-wide support for historic places facing precarious circumstances. Preservation Long Island has announced a call for nominations for the 2023 Endangered Historic Places Program (EHPP)....
POLITICS
Hot 99.1

Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best

We are in the heart of apple picking season and one of New York's own orchards is getting some recognition as the best in the country. During the first few weeks of autumn, it's all about apples in Upstate New York. From apple picking to apple cider donuts to hard apple cider - we literally enjoy all the fruits of the apple harvest season. Nationwide, Upstate New York is known as one of the prime apple-growing and harvesting regions in the United States. For many of us, we make it a yearly tradition to go apple picking and we have some awesome orchards throughout Upstate. But one Empire State orchard is getting recognition as one of the best 3 in the whole country.
AGRICULTURE
spectrumlocalnews.com

What challenges is the manufacturing sector facing in Upstate New York?

National manufacturing day falls this Friday, and In Focus is getting a closer look at the role manufacturers play in Upstate New York’s economy. JoDee Kenney sits down with Randy Wolken, the President and CEO of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York — an organization that describes itself as the “voice and business solution leader for manufacturing excellence in Central and Upstate New York.” Wolken says manufacturers are hugely important to the functioning of the empire state’s economy but are facing a number of challenges — including a shortage of qualified workers. Wolken discusses how these businesses can attract more talent to the industry, and how he would like to see the state support its manufacturers — along with his hopes for the future of the industry, and what he wants New Yorkers to know about the manufacturers in their backyards.
ECONOMY
Big Frog 104

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Farm Closing Creamery Putting End to Some of Best Cheese in CNY

Some of the best cheese in Central New York will soon be no more. One farm will stop processing in the next few months so you may want to stock up. The creamery and farm store is closing at Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell have decided to call it quits. "Over the years we have accomplished so much, learned so many new things, and met so many wonderful people. We are grateful for all of it."
REMSEN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Moreau Lake State Park Getting Accessible Trail System

The project will include a trailhead kiosk and interpretive signs geared towards neurodivergent visitors and those with disabilities. The trail will lead to an accessible platform and fishing pier that has been completed as an Eagle Scout project. The statewide non-profit organization Parks & Trails New York presented a “big...
MOREAU, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

