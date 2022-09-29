Read full article on original website
Roche names Sause head of diagnostics arm
ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding (ROG.S) has named Matt Sause, head of Roche Diagnostics' North America region, to lead the group's diagnostics business, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.
Marketmind: Quiet start after torrid quarter
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. After a tumultuous quarter that saw global inflation and borrowing costs skyrocket and hammer risky assets, the first trading day of the fourth quarter is probably just what investors needed - a quiet session.
Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen
Asian shares have fallen after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020
