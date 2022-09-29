ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Max Gonzales’s tattoos tell a story

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Max Gonzales is a linebacker on the CSU-Pueblo football team, and he’s a guy who loves tattoos… "Every single one has significant meaning to me," he says. That’s because when you look closely, there’s a lot of detail in his tattoos. Tattoos that tell a story of his family lineage. "I The post Max Gonzales’s tattoos tell a story appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
PopCrush

Dua Lipa Caught in Mexico Earthquake During Afterparty (VIDEO)

Dua Lipa found herself in a scary situation when she was caught in the middle of an earthquake this week. The quake took place Thursday (Sept. 22) right after the singer's sold out show in Mexico City. She was at an afterparty at the time of the quake, which was caught on video and shared on social media.
ENVIRONMENT
PopCrush

Coolio Dead at 59: REPORT

Coolio has reportedly died. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4PM but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
PopCrush

PopCrush

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy