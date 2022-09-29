Read full article on original website
Related
Max Gonzales’s tattoos tell a story
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Max Gonzales is a linebacker on the CSU-Pueblo football team, and he’s a guy who loves tattoos… "Every single one has significant meaning to me," he says. That’s because when you look closely, there’s a lot of detail in his tattoos. Tattoos that tell a story of his family lineage. "I The post Max Gonzales’s tattoos tell a story appeared first on KRDO.
Dua Lipa Caught in Mexico Earthquake During Afterparty (VIDEO)
Dua Lipa found herself in a scary situation when she was caught in the middle of an earthquake this week. The quake took place Thursday (Sept. 22) right after the singer's sold out show in Mexico City. She was at an afterparty at the time of the quake, which was caught on video and shared on social media.
Coolio Dead at 59: REPORT
Coolio has reportedly died. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4PM but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Mansion for Sale at $29 Million (PHOTOS)
Lil Wayne has put his Miami mansion on the market for an asking price of $29.5 million. On Tuesday (Sept. 27), TMZ revealed Lil Wayne is looking for a buyer for his posh abode on Allison Island in the swank neighborhood of La Gorce in North Beach of Miami. Tunechi had the home built in 2017.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maroon 5 Announce Las Vegas Residency Amid Frontman Adam Levine’s Affair Scandal
Adam Levine's marital struggles aren't affecting his band, that's for sure. In fact, on Tuesday (Sept. 27) the group announced a new Las Vegas residency for 2023, with tickets going on sale Oct. 3. Maroon 5 are the latest in a string of music acts who have done long-term residencies...
PopCrush
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 1