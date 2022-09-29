Motorcyclist injured in crash after police chase on Interstate 64 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say he crashed while on the run from state troopers in western Henrico County.

According to Virginia State Police, at around 9:49 p.m. on Sept. 28, a state trooper saw a Harley-Davidson motorcycle make an illegal U-turn along Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

According to police, the trooper then turned his lights and siren on in an attempt to stop the motorcycle, but the motorcyclist refused to comply and instead sped away, heading west on I-64. It was at this point that a police chase began.

The motorcyclist continued onto Interstate 295 from I-64 and made it all the way to the Short Pump area of western Henrico before crashing near the Nuckols Road exit.

The motorcyclist, 26-year-old Christopher L. Fritter of Ruther Glen, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. Fritter was charged with one felony count of eluding police and one count of riding a motorcycle without a valid operator’s license.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000 .

