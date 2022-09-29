ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Volunteers for drama being sought

With fall in the air, it won’t be long until the Christmas season will be approaching and with that Christmas events. Organizers of the Walk Thru Bethlehem 2022 are in the planning stages and are seeking volunteers to help serve as cast members and in preparing the set and costumes.
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC

Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard

Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville, NC
Society
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $470,000

Don't miss this STUNNING home in the newly established Falls Cove neighborhood, aka Lake Norman's Front Porch! This home was built just last year & isn't lacking on charm. As you enter, you see the perfect office space complete with french doors. Open kitchen & living space just perfect for entertaining. The pantry space is spacious with AMPLE shelving. And sliding glass doors lead out to your back patio lined in the back by woods providing the *perfect* amount of privacy. Upstairs you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms, a light & airy bonus/loft space & laundry. The Primary Suite is a must-see as well! It's extra roomy with an even more impressive walk-in closet & en-suite bath. The neighborhood is conveniently located just mere minutes to downtown Troutman and just a short drive down Perth will take you to all the fun of Mooresville/Lake Norman! Don't want to leave? That's okay! Falls Cove comes with a pool, playground, clubhouse, walking trails & splash pad. What are you waiting for?
TROUTMAN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $325,000

Do not miss this lovely, like new two bed/two bath well maintained home situated on a spacious corner lot in St. James Vineyard. Built in 2017, this beautiful home offers ample room to roam and play indoors and out, with ease to convert into three bedrooms. From the moment you walk onto the front porch, you will delight in the bright and airy feel. As you open the front door, you will find the open concept family, dining and kitchen is perfect for entertaining and gathering in the heart of the home. Just off the kitchen is a newly expanded deck, which lends the perfect setting for outdoor grilling and play. While the primary bedroom offers a generous owner’s suite with expansive walk-in closet that could easily be converted to a third bedroom, the owner’s bath offers a large shower with bench and double vanities. Storage abounds in the oversized garage with ramp for easy access. Convenience is key, minutes from shopping, dining and more with easy access to I-40, 70, 321 & 16.
CONOVER, NC
ourdavie.com

Missing woman found; man arrested

A Mocksville man was arrested last week, nearly two weeks after he is suspected of brandishing a long gun while chasing a woman who was later listed as missing. It all happened on the property of the former Weathered Rock General Store at 3311 US 601 N., Mocksville, reported Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000

Breathtaking home in Rock Creek w/ many updates! Great curb appeal & relaxing covered front porch! One story living w/ open floor plan, beautiful moldings, & plantation shutters throughout! Dining room w/ decorative wainscoting & tray ceiling. Stunning kitchen w/ granite countertops, tons of cabinet/countertop space, farmhouse sink, double wall oven, butlers pantry, & sunny breakfast area! Bright great room features built-ins & cozy stone accent fireplace. Elegant owners retreat features tray ceiling & huge walk-in closet! Gorgeous en-suite bathroom includes tiled walk-in shower, dual vanities, & ample cabinetry. Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathrooms, mudroom, & laundry room complete this home. Covered patio & extended paver patio w/ firepit perfect for entertaining, relaxing, & grilling! Large fenced in yard w/ shed! Great Denver location close to schools, shopping, restaurants, & parks! Easy access to Hwy 16.
DENVER, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hiddenite gallery exhibits to feature works of Warren, Keaton and Hughes

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery features Cathy Keaton for its Emerging Artist Exhibit. Keaton is to native of Alexander County, now living in Raleigh. Keaton’s artistic journey began when she agreed to join a senior citizen art class as a favor for a friend. In the...
HIDDENITE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County dodges Ian as storm kept to the east

Iredell County got plenty of rain and wind, but not nearly as much as was once expected from Tropical Storm Ian. Kent Greene, Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management director, said there was damage in the form of trees being knocked down into powerlines and roads, but expected those situations to be cleaned up quickly.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops. Data shows Black drivers more likely to be pulled over for minor offenses. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is eliminating traffic stops based on administrative violations such as driving without a license, which disproportionately impact Black drivers. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

