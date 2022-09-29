Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Volunteers for drama being sought
With fall in the air, it won’t be long until the Christmas season will be approaching and with that Christmas events. Organizers of the Walk Thru Bethlehem 2022 are in the planning stages and are seeking volunteers to help serve as cast members and in preparing the set and costumes.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC
Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
What’s next for Birkdale Village as new community amenities open
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Airlie Baby has claimed the fourth tiny retail kiosk at Birkdale Village. The boutique will offer infant and toddler clothing with bamboo and organic cotton options as well as toys and books. Gifts for new moms will be available. Mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens...
charlotteonthecheap.com
1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard
Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $470,000
Don't miss this STUNNING home in the newly established Falls Cove neighborhood, aka Lake Norman's Front Porch! This home was built just last year & isn't lacking on charm. As you enter, you see the perfect office space complete with french doors. Open kitchen & living space just perfect for entertaining. The pantry space is spacious with AMPLE shelving. And sliding glass doors lead out to your back patio lined in the back by woods providing the *perfect* amount of privacy. Upstairs you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms, a light & airy bonus/loft space & laundry. The Primary Suite is a must-see as well! It's extra roomy with an even more impressive walk-in closet & en-suite bath. The neighborhood is conveniently located just mere minutes to downtown Troutman and just a short drive down Perth will take you to all the fun of Mooresville/Lake Norman! Don't want to leave? That's okay! Falls Cove comes with a pool, playground, clubhouse, walking trails & splash pad. What are you waiting for?
Statesville Record & Landmark
2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $325,000
Do not miss this lovely, like new two bed/two bath well maintained home situated on a spacious corner lot in St. James Vineyard. Built in 2017, this beautiful home offers ample room to roam and play indoors and out, with ease to convert into three bedrooms. From the moment you walk onto the front porch, you will delight in the bright and airy feel. As you open the front door, you will find the open concept family, dining and kitchen is perfect for entertaining and gathering in the heart of the home. Just off the kitchen is a newly expanded deck, which lends the perfect setting for outdoor grilling and play. While the primary bedroom offers a generous owner’s suite with expansive walk-in closet that could easily be converted to a third bedroom, the owner’s bath offers a large shower with bench and double vanities. Storage abounds in the oversized garage with ramp for easy access. Convenience is key, minutes from shopping, dining and more with easy access to I-40, 70, 321 & 16.
WCNC
Charlotte family's home slammed into by tree in Ian's wake
The Charlotte Fire Department responded to 108 storm-related calls. Damages consist of trees on homes, power lines & across roadways.
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
ourdavie.com
Missing woman found; man arrested
A Mocksville man was arrested last week, nearly two weeks after he is suspected of brandishing a long gun while chasing a woman who was later listed as missing. It all happened on the property of the former Weathered Rock General Store at 3311 US 601 N., Mocksville, reported Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman.
Statesville Record & Landmark
'It makes a big difference': Doosan Bobcat employees support community projects through volunteer efforts
Yokefellow Ministries got a helping hand from Doosan Bobcat employees as a group of volunteers was part of several projects in Iredell County and many across the country for Doosan Days of Community Service events. According to the company, more than 425 took part nationally. “The group from Doosan Bobcat...
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Tragic for all.’ NC deputies kill hostage taker armed with a handgun, sheriff says
Catawba County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a hostage taker Saturday who was armed with a handgun, Sheriff Don Brown said. Just after 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a hostage situation on Village Circle in the Mountain View community, Brown said on Facebook. The deputies saw a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (8) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000
Breathtaking home in Rock Creek w/ many updates! Great curb appeal & relaxing covered front porch! One story living w/ open floor plan, beautiful moldings, & plantation shutters throughout! Dining room w/ decorative wainscoting & tray ceiling. Stunning kitchen w/ granite countertops, tons of cabinet/countertop space, farmhouse sink, double wall oven, butlers pantry, & sunny breakfast area! Bright great room features built-ins & cozy stone accent fireplace. Elegant owners retreat features tray ceiling & huge walk-in closet! Gorgeous en-suite bathroom includes tiled walk-in shower, dual vanities, & ample cabinetry. Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathrooms, mudroom, & laundry room complete this home. Covered patio & extended paver patio w/ firepit perfect for entertaining, relaxing, & grilling! Large fenced in yard w/ shed! Great Denver location close to schools, shopping, restaurants, & parks! Easy access to Hwy 16.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Red Cross volunteer explains what emergency items you should have ahead of Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people in the Carolinas are bracing for Ian. The American Red Cross is encouraging people to have an emergency box on hand in their homes. Lolo Pendergrast has been an American Red Cross volunteer for seven years. “If I can make someone’s day just...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hiddenite gallery exhibits to feature works of Warren, Keaton and Hughes
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery features Cathy Keaton for its Emerging Artist Exhibit. Keaton is to native of Alexander County, now living in Raleigh. Keaton’s artistic journey began when she agreed to join a senior citizen art class as a favor for a friend. In the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County dodges Ian as storm kept to the east
Iredell County got plenty of rain and wind, but not nearly as much as was once expected from Tropical Storm Ian. Kent Greene, Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management director, said there was damage in the form of trees being knocked down into powerlines and roads, but expected those situations to be cleaned up quickly.
thecharlottepost.com
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office ends administrative traffic stops. Data shows Black drivers more likely to be pulled over for minor offenses. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is eliminating traffic stops based on administrative violations such as driving without a license, which disproportionately impact Black drivers. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office...
WBTV
Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say
Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in N.C. were in counties in and around the Piedmont Triad. Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale. Updated: 6 hours ago. The property,...
