cleveland19.com
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
Lima News
Police: Man detained after report of shot fired at Ohio mall
FAIRLAWN (AP) — A man was detained after a report of a gun discharge at a mall in an Akron suburb, authorities said. No injuries were reported. Law enforcement swarmed the Summit Mall in Fairlawn just before 3 p.m. Sunday on a report that a firearm had gone off inside near the food court, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
Shot fired inside Summit Mall after reported assault: Police
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) — Fairlawn police are investigating after a shot was fired inside the Summit Mall Sunday afternoon. A male and female reportedly told police they were assaulted around 2:30 p.m. “The male, who is a licensed CCW permit holder, stated he was approached from behind by two males who instigated a fight,” the […]
cleveland19.com
Police: 18-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Euclid-Green neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was found killed in Cleveland Saturday night, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
cleveland19.com
South Euclid police search for 12-year-old who ran away from home
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home. Jae’Vontae Worley was last seen around 12:45 p.m. Saturday when he left his Lambert Road home on a neon green and blue bicycle, according to police.
huroninsider.com
Woman, daughter accused of assaulting neighbor over football
SANDUSKY – A 34-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were charged Tuesday after they allegedly assault their neighbor, who was asking that her son’s football be returned. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police arrived at an Olds Street house for a report of a...
Cleveland Police investigating death of man on Euclid and Green
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed inside of a vehicle on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.
Child arrested after threatening Ohio family with scissors
A juvenile in Erie County has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his family with scissors.
Man facing charges after 125 mph chase, ending in Trumbull County crash
A suspect is facing charges after a police chase and crash that ended in Trumbull County.
Man escapes robbery attempt; resident catches suspects rummaging through his car: Brook Park Police Blotter
An unidentified male suspect tried to rob a 42-year-old Cleveland man of a laptop and nearly $20,000 in cash at knifepoint Sept. 19 on Brookpark near West 130th Street. The incident was reported at about 6 p.m. The victim had been driving behind the attacker, who stopped his car, stepped out and walked to the victim’s car. The victim escaped the robbery attempt by simply driving away.
Ohio woman accused of burning husband with hot liquid
Shanice Blair was arraigned in Canfield Friday morning on several charges, including felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
Cops recover open bottle of Jack Daniel’s from OVI suspect’s Jeep: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. Officers at 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 19 responded to a call about two men at a Shell gas station who were suspected of being intoxicated. They were sitting inside a Jeep and drinking from an open container. When officers arrived, the suspects...
2 robberies reported within minutes: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. Officers at 2:23 a.m. on Sept. 17 responded to a report of a man being robbed at gunpoint on Detroit Avenue near Nicholson Avenue. Two men in a silver vehicle took the victim’s wallet and other items, according to a police event report.
Youngstown PD: Victim, suspect met to fight prior to fatal shooting
Police said Friday that a man who was killed Thursday on the North Side wanted to fist fight a man, but instead, the man shot him.
cleveland19.com
Bedford car dealership employee accused of shooting customer pleads not guilty
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He also has a bond of $100,000 and a temporary restraining order to stay far away. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of...
Youngstown police arrest two on gun charges on opposite sides of same street
Reports said Youngstown police Thursday arrested two people on gun charges in separate incidents on opposite sides of LaClede Avenue.
When woman didn’t answer boyfriend’s call because she was showering, he accused her of cheating and choked her: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Noble Road. At 12:25 a.m. Sept. 22, police were dispatched to a Noble Road apartment where a woman was heard screaming for help. Dispatch notified officers that a male suspect had left the scene. The woman told officers that she arrived home from work...
Warrant issued for local man who left dogs in ‘deplorable’ conditions
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of leaving his dogs inside a vacant home without food or water.
Trespasser threatens to give synagogue a bad online review: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police contacted a Mayfield Heights man, 49, on Sept. 22 and told him not to return to the Park Synagogue after an incident earlier that day in which he loitered for 15-20 minutes, then threatened to give the temple bad reviews online to get them shut down. Police were not sure why he was there in the first place.
