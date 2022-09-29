An unidentified male suspect tried to rob a 42-year-old Cleveland man of a laptop and nearly $20,000 in cash at knifepoint Sept. 19 on Brookpark near West 130th Street. The incident was reported at about 6 p.m. The victim had been driving behind the attacker, who stopped his car, stepped out and walked to the victim’s car. The victim escaped the robbery attempt by simply driving away.

BROOK PARK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO