ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
FAIRLAWN, OH
Lima News

Police: Man detained after report of shot fired at Ohio mall

FAIRLAWN (AP) — A man was detained after a report of a gun discharge at a mall in an Akron suburb, authorities said. No injuries were reported. Law enforcement swarmed the Summit Mall in Fairlawn just before 3 p.m. Sunday on a report that a firearm had gone off inside near the food court, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
FAIRLAWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 18-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Euclid-Green neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was found killed in Cleveland Saturday night, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Parma, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Parma, OH
Crime & Safety
huroninsider.com

Woman, daughter accused of assaulting neighbor over football

SANDUSKY – A 34-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were charged Tuesday after they allegedly assault their neighbor, who was asking that her son’s football be returned. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police arrived at an Olds Street house for a report of a...
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Vigilante Justice#Australian#Parma Municipal Court
Cleveland.com

Man escapes robbery attempt; resident catches suspects rummaging through his car: Brook Park Police Blotter

An unidentified male suspect tried to rob a 42-year-old Cleveland man of a laptop and nearly $20,000 in cash at knifepoint Sept. 19 on Brookpark near West 130th Street. The incident was reported at about 6 p.m. The victim had been driving behind the attacker, who stopped his car, stepped out and walked to the victim’s car. The victim escaped the robbery attempt by simply driving away.
BROOK PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

When woman didn’t answer boyfriend’s call because she was showering, he accused her of cheating and choked her: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Noble Road. At 12:25 a.m. Sept. 22, police were dispatched to a Noble Road apartment where a woman was heard screaming for help. Dispatch notified officers that a male suspect had left the scene. The woman told officers that she arrived home from work...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy