Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Get your fill of beer and brats at Oktoberfest
German beer will flow amid plates of brats and sauerkraut this weekend as Oktoberfest, the annual celebration of all things German, kicks off at Deutsches Haus, located along Bayou St. John at 1700 Moss Street. The organization’s roots in New Orleans date to 1928. Deutsches Haus was the successor to...
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 announces winners in three categories
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken earned the award for best fried chicken at the festival devoted to the dish this weekend, organizers announced Sunday. Bonafried, a New Orleans food truck, took the honors at the National Fried Chicken Festival for best use of chicken in a dish with its fried chicken sandwich, served up with a special sauce.
NOLA.com
More of everything in St. Tammany: music. theater, festivals, food, blueberries and bier
The third annual Bluesberry Music & Art Festival in Covington on Oct. 8 will crank out a day of art, music, food, fun and blueberry surprises for the entire family from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Bogue Falaya Wayside Park. From a Children's Village and food trucks, to the...
NOLA.com
It was a bash in blue
Blueline Bash IV at the Slidell Auditorium on Sept. 17 provided an evening of entertainment and fine dining — from a prime rib dinner buffet to a doughnut bar — for the men and women of the Slidell Police Department and their supporters who organized and helped sponsor the event. The bash sold out all its VIP tickets and sponsorship packages. It was a night of camaraderie made all the more fun by the music of 5 Finger Discount, a premium open bar, a wealth of silent auction items and raffle prizes that included, among other things, an Igloo containing fishing gear, a bottle of Glenlivet and a trove of other goodies. Funds raised will support the Slidell Police Department through the work of the Friends of the Slidell Police Foundation.
NOLA.com
What to know before you go to the Fried Chicken Festival: days, hours, costs, more
The International Fried Chicken Festival is back Saturday and Sunday in New Orleans, with live music on two stages, an arts and crafts market, a custom car showcase and, of course, fried chicken offerings from more than 35 restaurants. Here's what you need to know. When is it?. Saturday, 11...
National Fried Chicken Fest kicks October off at the NOLA Lakefront
The month of October will be kicked off with tasty food, cocktails, and fun at Lakeshore Drive at Franklin Avenue.
foodgressing.com
Halloween in New Orleans 2022: Events, Parades. Activities
Halloween in New Orleans is the kind of night when you may encounter a vampire, a zombie, or a pirate. When it comes to creating inventive and outrageous costumes, people are New Orleans are sinisterly brilliant. No other city in the world celebrates Halloween like they do. There’s something for...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 30-Oct. 2
The weekend schedule is crammed with fun and flavor, with the Fried Chicken Festival, a big-name comedy show and art galleries celebrating the season. Crispy, succulent and savory, it's the Southern staple and the taste of the season for the FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL Saturday and Sunday at its new digs on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain at Franklin Avenue, starting at 11 a.m. each day. An international smorgasbord of chicken options is just part of the package that includes entertainment from such names as Flow Tribe, Amanda Shaw, Shamarr Allen and The Soul Rebels. Experiences include an array of options from bubbles and art, to family fun and a custom car showcase at this cashless fest. Tickets start at $12.80. Take a taste here.
WDSU
New Orleans Festivals: A list of all the festivals scheduled for the rest of 2022
NEW ORLEANS — Even though the summer months of 2022 are over, the fun continues! With all the different types of activities going on for the rest of the year, there will be fun for everyone to enjoy. New Orleans is widely known for having the best festivals in the country.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: American Diabetes Association; Son of a Saint's Grand Opening; De La Salle Summer Party
“The Boaring Twenties” bannered a swine time when the American Diabetes Association held its Louisiana Kiss a Pig Gala at the House of Blues. During this fundraising evening of dinner, live music, dancing, and auction was the “infamous pig kissing ceremony.” Credit where porcine credit was due: The formal affair showed appreciation for “the animal’s heroic role in diabetes research as the first source of insulin.” Sow grateful!
Kenner PD preps for National Night Out kick off
Preparations are underway as the Kenner Police Department gears up for a kick-off event for National Night Out.
NOLA.com
At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats
With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
WDSU
Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Family Style Food Love
What does family mean to you? For the folks on this week's show, when it comes to food, family means everything. NOCCA Culinary Arts student and Chopped Junior champion Retiba Hagazzi is a perfect example of that. The bright, ambitious teenager learned how to love people through food from her father, Khalid. They share that love with the world every time their food truck, Sittoo's Kitchen pulls up. They join us in the studio to share their story.
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
gentillymessenger.com
The Fried Chicken Festival is this weekend at the lakefront. Here’s what you need to know.
Chicken and waffles, chicken with mac and cheese or with watermelon and feta, even a chicken topping on ice cream. There’s no end to the fried chicken variations you can find at the Fried Chicken Festival this weekend (Oct. 1-2) at the lakefront. Traditionalists can get a breast and...
spoonuniversity.com
Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants
I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
NOLA.com
PHOTOS: Creative use of space gives New Orleans couple an outdoor retreat in the middle of the CBD
Ashley and Brad Becnel are urbanites through and through: After years in Washington, D.C., they learned to love living in the middle of everything a city has to offer. But with their home in New Orleans' CBD, they've also found a way to build in a rare quiet outdoor retreat, giving them the best of all worlds. Read Kara Nelson's story here.
