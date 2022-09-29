Blueline Bash IV at the Slidell Auditorium on Sept. 17 provided an evening of entertainment and fine dining — from a prime rib dinner buffet to a doughnut bar — for the men and women of the Slidell Police Department and their supporters who organized and helped sponsor the event. The bash sold out all its VIP tickets and sponsorship packages. It was a night of camaraderie made all the more fun by the music of 5 Finger Discount, a premium open bar, a wealth of silent auction items and raffle prizes that included, among other things, an Igloo containing fishing gear, a bottle of Glenlivet and a trove of other goodies. Funds raised will support the Slidell Police Department through the work of the Friends of the Slidell Police Foundation.

1 DAY AGO