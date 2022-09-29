ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Opinion: Evan McMullin is aligning all sides in his commitment to the country and the Constitution

By Tanner Ainge
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcKfT_0iFUeNeH00
Independent U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin speaks to a group of supporters in Salt Lake City at Salt City Spaces on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Pew Research Center recently published a report entitled “As Partisan Hostility Grows, Signs of Frustration With the Two-Party System,” which indicates a growing dissatisfaction among young voters . Of course, in addition to such survey data, most of us have experienced and felt this in our own lives over the past several years.

Rather than real policy solutions which require critical thinking, analysis and compromise, what we often get from our elected officials is inflated rhetoric intended to conjure up a tribal reaction among their most vocal and loyal supporters. Meanwhile, such emphasis on partisan lines and symbols has the effect of diminishing the shared principles and values which have long united and defined America.

Indeed, George Washington warned against the “spirit of party” in his farewell address stating that it “serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection.”

Related

As a Republican candidate and elected official, I have consistently advocated for conservative policies. I believe it is critical for our future to support policies and leaders who will uphold free market capitalism and apply fiscally conservative solutions to our out-of-control spending and national debt. To me, a sincere allegiance to these principles, along with an individual’s character, competence and commitment to the Constitution have always been prerequisites for my political support — and are more important to me than an “R” next to a candidate’s name.

When Evan McMullin decided to run for president in 2016 it was not because he felt uniquely qualified for the office, but rather because he and many others were concerned that Donald Trump did not represent the principles and values of the Republican Party (which McMullin had historically aligned with) and that Hillary Clinton was an unacceptable alternative.

Ironically, Mike Lee came to the same conclusion in 2016 after the “Access Hollywood” tape surfaced, and Lee ultimately cast his vote for McMullin.

Related

Unfortunately, after four years with President Trump, in 2020 we had another presidential election in which principled Republicans and conservative-leaning independents were left wanting for a better choice. This time around, however, Lee was all in for Trump — carried away by the spirit of party to the point of comparing Trump to Moroni , campaigning in Mar-a-Lago after Jan. 6, and failing to publicly speak out against the embarrassing and un-American “stop the steal” movement.

Lee is a good man with an impressive family legacy in the law and public service, but I remain discouraged by his lack of leadership and his misguided priorities in this critical moment for our country.

Meanwhile, Utah Republicans such as Sen. Mitt Romney and Gov. Spencer Cox were among the first members of the GOP nationally to acknowledge the election results and call for a peaceful transition of power that is so fundamental to our democracy.

These are the types of leaders I support. I wanted to find a Republican of this mold to work alongside Mitt Romney for Utah in the U.S. Senate. I donated to and supported another Republican candidate in the GOP primary. But, Lee prevailed and I am grateful that McMullin had the foresight to run as an independent to give another option to Utah voters.

For me, McMullin was made for this moment. He is highly qualified for the job — with foreign policy expertise from his days in the CIA , domestic policy experience advising Congress and a strong business background from his education at Wharton.

Related

More importantly, he has spent the last several years building a coalition locally and throughout the country united on common ground and ready to win. He has aligned Republicans, independents and fiscally conservative Democrats around real policy solutions and an approach to governing which calls for a renewal of constitutional principles, American values and civil policy debate. He is seeking what is right rather than what will play well in the next political campaign.

This is a time for those of us who are frustrated with the current options presented by the two-party system to demand more. Winning elections in the future will require the activation of an increasingly silent, unrepresented, unaffiliated block of voters. Lee does not represent a majority of Utahns, but if only highly partisan voters show up on election day, he will win.

Related

If, however, individuals who have become frustrated with the process view this as an opportunity to send a message, and principled Republicans, independents and Democrats rally together to support McMullin, we will have proven that some things are more important than party affiliation.

I hope you’ll join me in voting for McMullin. This is our moment.

Tanner Ainge is a Republican and former Utah County Commissioner. He currently serves as managing partner of a Utah-based private equity firm and as a reservist JAG officer in the Utah Army National Guard. He was also appointed to serve on the Governor’s Economic Development Board for the State of Utah.

Comments / 10

Lyin' Joe Biden
16h ago

McMullen is a Romney RINO. He can't be independent and bankrolled by the Democrats at the same time. He's a fence sitter that will pander to whatever crowd he's trying to impress at the moment.

Reply
4
Mike Linde
2d ago

McMullen is the Wolf dressed in Red ridding hood's clothes on his way to grandmother's house don't trust anything he says kick him to the curb and vote for Mike Lee

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Voices: Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.All of this was done ostensibly in the service of his preferred Senate candidate, Representative Ted Budd, whom he supported in the Republican Senate primary. But the former president carefully avoided talking about one subject throughout his rally: the Supreme Court’s Dobbs...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Moroni, UT
State
Utah State
Daily Beast

Herschel Walker Is the Saddest Senate Candidate I’ve Ever Seen

The Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, last week sent out what might be the saddest tweet in the history of American politics. It’s emblematic of a campaign that is among the saddest in recent political history. While criticizing ⁦his opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock, for...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

A majority of U.S. voters feel Trump threatened democracy

A new poll has found that the actions of former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election have left a lasting impact, with over half of U.S. voters saying they felt he threatened democracy. The poll found that 54% of U.S. voters thought his actions threatened democracy, while 38% said...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Mcmullin
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters

An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
POTUS
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's surprise breakthrough with Hispanic voters could spell doom for Democrats

Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Cia#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Senate#Republican
FOX 13 News

McMullin campaign blasts attack ad as 'lie'

HIGHLAND, Utah — Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin slammed an attack ad against him and his campaign as a "lie." McMullin held a press conference Thursday to refute the claims made in the ad from Club for Growth, a political action committee that supports incumbent U.S. Sen. Mike Lee.
UTAH STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Detroit News

Trump, Michigan Republicans put faith in 'MAGA movement' at Warren rally

Warren — Former President Donald Trump encouraged Michigan voters to support his slate of Republican candidates during a rally in Macomb County on Saturday, saying they could "save the day" in the battleground state. Speaking inside the Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Trump was...
MICHIGAN STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy