Read full article on original website
Related
Kia announces recall for 70,000 SUVs over fire risk
Kia announced recalls for almost 70,000 Sorento and Sportage SUV model vehicles from 2016 to 2023 after they were found to pose a fire risk due to a faulty tow hitch.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Oops! One Customer's Drone-Delivered Food Order Crashes, Causing Mass Blackout
A drone, while in the midst of delivering food to a customer, attempted a “precautionary controlled landing” in Brisbane, Australia, only to crash into overhead powerlines and erupt in flames. The incident left thousands of homes in the neighborhood without electricity. What Happened: A drone from Wing, a...
3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports
These reliable Toyota SUVs under $25,000 include the 2015 Toyota Highlander, the 2012 Toyota 4Runner, and the 2014 Lexus RX for a luxury option. The post 3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Used Honda Ridgeline Pickup Truck Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
The best used Honda Ridgeline pickup truck years are from 2011 and 2020, but the 2018 Honda Ridgeline is worth skipping over. The post The Best Used Honda Ridgeline Pickup Truck Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Only Recommends 1 Kia Midsize Three-Row SUV
Find out which Kia midsize three-row SUV Consumer Reports recommends, and which it doesn't. The post Consumer Reports Only Recommends 1 Kia Midsize Three-Row SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 Sporty Compact SUVs According to U.S. News
Here, we highlight some of the best compact SUVs for 2022. Each of these vehicles provides a level of performance measured in power, braking, and handling without sacrificing everyday usability. The post 7 Sporty Compact SUVs According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Advantages the 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV Has Over the Kia Niro PHEV
For plug-in hybrid SUV shoppers, here are five advantages the 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV has over the Kia Niro PHEV. The post 5 Advantages the 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV Has Over the Kia Niro PHEV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Used Acura MDX Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
These are the best used Acura MDX years to look for are the 2019 and 2015 options, but skipping over the 2018 MDX is a good idea. The post The Best Used Acura MDX Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid vs. 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid is a cousin of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. Which small hybrid SUV is the better buy? The post 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid vs. 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2023 Toyota Camry Models Have All-Wheel Drive?
Shopping for a new Toyota Camry and need one with all-wheel drive? Find out which models to check out here. The post Which 2023 Toyota Camry Models Have All-Wheel Drive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000
Hybrid models are becoming a great option for those that aren't ready to go full EV yet, but are looking to save money. Here are some great cheap new hybrid cars. The post 4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Recommends Both 2023 Mazda Compact SUVs
Find out why Consumer Reports recommended both Mazda compact SUVs for 2023. The post Consumer Reports Recommends Both 2023 Mazda Compact SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Jeep Models Fell Short of U.S. News’ Top 10 Compact SUVs
Find out why all three compact SUVs from Jeep fell short of U.S. News' top 10 rankings overall. The post 3 Jeep Models Fell Short of U.S. News’ Top 10 Compact SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Drivers are only just realizing that they can make major adjustment to their car steering wheel at flick of a switch
SOME drivers move their seats backward for additional comfort and end up too far from their steering wheel. Fortunately, Jaclyn Rich has posted a TikTok video showing how you can adjust the distance of your car’s steering wheel with little-to-no effort. The video begins with a shot of the...
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum tells it like he sees it
Martin Daum rarely equivocates. The CEO of Daimler Truck sets courses the trucking industry often follows. If you ask him a question, expect a straight answer. We did. And so did he. When Martin Daum talks …. Martin Daum is one of those people for whom a paraphrase of the...
The 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid Is the Ford Maverick of Compact SUVs
Find out why the 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid is taking steps ahead like a familiar and popular new pickup truck. The post The 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid Is the Ford Maverick of Compact SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Hits a Ditch
Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
Kia SUVs: A Guide to the Brand’s Latest Crossovers
Here's a look at the current 2022 and 2023 model year lineup of Kia SUV models from the famed South Korean automaker. The post Kia SUVs: A Guide to the Brand’s Latest Crossovers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0