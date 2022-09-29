Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for deadly Wrightsboro Rd. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect for the deadly shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd. The sheriff's office has charged seventeen-year-old Darontaye Cummings with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of an article with altered identification.
1 dead, 1 charged after shooting at Wrightsboro Road convenience store
One man is dead and at least two suspects are in custody after a shooting at the Smart Grocery convenience store on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road.
Student arrested for bringing BB gun on Glenn Hills High School campus
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County student has been arrested after bringing a BB gun on school grounds. The incident happened at the bus loading zone of Glenn Hills High School. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Javar Myron Odom, 17, was arrested on Wednesday for unlawfully carrying a semi automatic BB […]
Family still searching for missing Richmond County man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Family members still hoping to find a missing Richmond County man went on another search Saturday. Loved ones of Keith Styburski searched both Richmond and Burke Counties. They looked for the 37-year-old starting from Watkins Pond Road to Knight Road along the railroad tracks he was last seen at in Hephzibah. […]
Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died after being shot late Thursday in Augusta, one of the latest victims of a surge in violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku, was found in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near...
RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder. According to investigators, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive […]
Aiken County deputy, K-9 receive national canine award
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joel Knight and his partner K-9 Ripa are like family. The teamwork between the two allowed them to make a seizure of narcotics in 2021. “She is pretty much like a kid to me … she is with me 24/7," Knight said. “Everywhere I go, she goes.”
UPDATE: Victim identified in 12th St. & Anderson Ave. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE- The Richmond County Coroner has identified the victim in the 12th street shooting. 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku of Anderson Ave was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled. ---------- (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is...
Augusta man found guilty of rape sentenced to 2 life sentences
An accused serial rapist who multiple times evaded justice has finally been taken off the streets by the District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit.
One Person Killed in Augusta Convenience Store Shooting
Two men have been taken into custody in Augusta, after a shooting that left a man dead at a convenience store on Wrightsboro Road. Law Enforcement responded to the Smart Grocery convenience store on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road around 11:30 a.m. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the...
ACSO searching for armed bank robbery suspect
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted suspect involved in an armed bank robbery. The incident happened at Security Federal Bank on Augusta Road in Langley around 11:50 A.M. According to authorities, the suspect, described as a Black man wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, a black […]
Woman arrested after accusations of neglect, depriving disabled adult of healthcare
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of neglecting and depriving a disabled adult of healthcare. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Lacey Shalee Cadle, 32, is accused of depriving the disabled victim of visits to the doctor and not bathing him properly. Investigators state that Cadle is […]
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle
DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was found dead in his car Wednesday night following a surge in violent crime in the CSRA. Since mid-April, more than 40 have been killed due to violent crime in the CSRA. Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. says Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was...
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) The suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store is now in jail – but he didn’t go there easily. Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.
Third suspect arrested in Lucy C. Laney football game shooting
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in regards to the shooting that happened at Lucy C. Laney High School football game on Friday, September 16th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kinte Timarriez Green, 17, was arrested on Monday, September 26th, and authorities say that Green has been charged […]
Traffic stop for window tint leads to firearms and drugs
LEXINGTON, S.C. — An early morning traffic stop leads Lexington officers on a foot chase and meth, marijuana and a gun. According to Lexington Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop early Thursday (9/28) for speeding and a dark window tint. Officers, according to the Tweet by the...
Armed bandit gets cash from bank in Langley
LANGLEY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - A gun-wielding bank robber got away with some cash Thursday in Aiken County. Security Federal Bank, 2812 Augusta Road, was robbed around 11:50 a.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. The robber was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans,...
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the arrest of the boyfriend of an Aiken County woman who’s been missing for 40 days. Tony Berry was arrested Wednesday night at the Executive Inn at 1107 Harbor Drive in West Columbia. He was found based on information that...
