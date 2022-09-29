Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 6 recap: South Christian wins thriller between top-ranked teams
Grand Rapids South Christian did what no team has been able to do since 2019 Friday night. The Sailors defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 36-34 in a game played at East Kentwood High School. South Christian, ranked No. 1 in Division 4, knocked off Division 5′s top-ranked Cougars, snapping Catholic Central’s 42-game winning streak that dated back to Week 3 of the 2019 season. The victory gave the Sailors, 6-0, sole possession of first place in the OK Gold Conference.
MLive.com
Explosive offenses headline Kalamazoo-area Week 6 high school football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football playoffs are less than a month away, and many Kalamazoo-area offenses are running like well-oiled machines heading into the home stretch. Week 6 saw seven teams put up at least 50 points, including Centreville which likely set a new school record by...
MLive.com
See 80 photos from Rockford’s OK Red win over Grandville
ROCKFORD - Rockford continued to roll Friday night when the Rams hosted Grandville. The Rams defeated Grandville 37-14 in an OK Red Conference rivalry game after jumping out to a 20-6 halftime lead. Rockford, ranked No. 4 in Division 1, improved to 6-0 overall. Check out a photo gallery from...
WZZM 13
Week 6 of West Michigan High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week six of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Our Game of the Week highlights Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian. PART 1: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian, Whitehall vs. Oakridge, Martin vs. Northpointe Christian, Grandville vs. Rockford...
MLive.com
Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, plus schedules
It’s no secret that West Catholic can burn an opponent with its running game since the Falcons have one of Michigan’s most dangerous running backs in Tim Kloska. West Catholic, 5-0 and ranked fifth in Division 6, can beat you with its passing game, too. Quarterback Bernie Varnesdeel...
MLive.com
Three Rivers hosts Vicksburg in the Battle of the Bone
Three Rivers senior Nolan Haines (28) gets taken down by Vicksburg senior Bo Skidmore (9) on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Three Rivers high school in Three Rivers. Three Rivers beat Vicksburg in Battle for the Bone, 35-14.Get Photo. 13 / 57. Three Rivers Wildcats vs Vicksburg Bulldogs. Three Rivers...
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
KRESA breaks ground on long-awaited CTE center
Right off of I-94 and Sprinkle Road will be another hub of activity to add to the Wings Event Center and nearby industrial parks.
Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Two hospitalized after motorcycle collides with car in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured after a collision between a motorcycle and car, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 9:46 p.m. report of an injury crash Saturday, Oct. 1, on Butternut Drive at West Mae Rose Drive in Holland Township.
One pulled from water at Millennium Park, hospitalized
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was pulled from the water at Millennium Park.
Why Are People In Grand Rapids Putting Tarps Over Their Front Lawn?
Most of the time when you hop online you're bombarded with negativity and things that can bring you down. But every once in a while you see something that's hilarious or in this case interesting that you want to do a deep dive to find out more about it. I...
Meet Christi, a perfect pup searching for her forever home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Michele's Rescue in Grand Rapids has the perfect candidate. Meet Christi, a 2-year-old medium-sized, mixed-breed dog with the softest fur you will ever feel!. Christi has been with the rescue for several months. She...
fox2detroit.com
Woman killed on I-94 after walking away from southwest Michigan adult foster care facility
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-94 early Thursday in southwest Michigan. Police later learned that the 33-year-old victim had recently walked away from an adult foster care facility in Decatur. Just after 5:45 a.m., a driver...
West Michigan man charged with shooting Right To Life volunteer
Richard Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa, has been charged with three counts in connection to shooting the volunteer on September 20. The charges included Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Deadly Discharge of a Weapon, and Reckless Use Of A Firearm
Crash shuts down part of Plainfield Avenue
A crash which knocked down a power line closed Plainfield Avenue and Northwood Street Northeast early Saturday morning.
Teen hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A 17-year-old was hurt in a late Friday evening shooting in Grand Rapids.
