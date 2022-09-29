ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Reuters

Indonesia soccer stampede: What you need to know

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian position is also reverberating on...
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump owes National Archives more lost records as Mary Trump says he’s plotting ‘revenge’

Republicans are once again rally behind Trump despite his controversial comments, this time after he seemed to make a death threat earlier this week against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.On Sunday, GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida refused to condemn the former president.“I can never respond to why anyone says what they said, but here’s they way I looked at it is, I think what the president is saying is, you know, there’s been a lot of money spent over the last two years,” he told CNN.Other Republican Senators, like Susan Collins of Maine, say the tone of violent...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pope warns of nuclear war risk; appeals to Putin on Ukraine

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a cease-fire, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denouncing the “absurd” risk of the “uncontrollable” consequences of nuclear attack as tensions sharply escalate over the war.
ClickOnDetroit.com

TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it 'for better or worse'

Wade Herring didn't know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok's precision-guided ability to reach young voters...
KRMG

Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
Reuters

Marketmind: Quiet start after torrid quarter

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. After a tumultuous quarter that saw global inflation and borrowing costs skyrocket and hammer risky assets, the first trading day of the fourth quarter is probably just what investors needed - a quiet session.
ClickOnDetroit.com

EXPLAINER: A deep dive into risks for undersea cables, pipes

PARIS – Deep under water, the pipes and cables that carry the modern world's lifeblood — energy and information — are out of sight and largely out of mind. Until, that is, something goes catastrophically wrong. The suspected sabotage this week of gas pipelines that tied Russia...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Resilient US consumers spend slightly more in August

WASHINGTON – Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after it...
ClickOnDetroit.com

EU adopts levy on excess energy profits, no gas price cap

BRUSSELS – European Union energy ministers on Friday adopted a package of measures to ease an energy crisis, including a levy on windfall profits of fossil fuel companies, but an agreement on capping natural gas prices that is supported by a majority of countries remained off the table. With...
The Independent

Brazil election: Jair Bolsonaro trails left-wing former president Lula in first round

Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a tight lead over his populist rival Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of voting in Brazil’s general election. With around 99.9 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Da Silva, commonly known as Lula, had received 48.4 per cent, while incumbent Mr Bolsonaro received 43.2 per cent.With neither of the two leading candidates reaching over 50 per cent of the vote, the election will now enter a second round run-off on 30 October. The results took longer than people anticipated on Sunday evening, with reports of long queues at voting...
