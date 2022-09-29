PARIS — As Drunk Elephant expands around the globe, the clean skin care brand is poised to open its first House of Drunk pop-up in Paris. It will be located at the Pavillon Rive Gauche, 6 Rue Frédéric Sauton in the city’s 5th arrondissement, and open to the public Oct. 15 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CET. More than 1,200 people are expected to visit.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney Flagship Since 2018, previous House of Drunk pop-ups have been located in London,...

