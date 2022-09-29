Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, this time on South Carolina’s coast, after causing catastrophic damage in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, this time on South Carolina's coast, after causing catastrophic damage in Florida.
Storm chaser Reed Timmer enters the eye of Hurricane Ian
Storm chaser Reed Timmer recorded a chaotic scene with flooding storm surge and howling winds in Pine Island, Florida, as he entered the eye of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
Florida pets rescued in wake of Hurricane Ian
This collection of photos shows many pets and their owners rescued from the effects of Hurricane Ian in Orange County, Florida, on Sept. 29.
Chinese billionaire Richard Liu, founder of JD.com, settles lawsuit over alleged rape of ex-Minnesota student in 2018
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chinese billionaire Richard Liu, founder of JD.com, settles lawsuit over alleged rape of ex-Minnesota student in 2018.
