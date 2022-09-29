Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Titans’ big win is great, but it covers up an ugly truth
The Tennessee Titans got a big road win on Sunday, defeating the division rival Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 24-17. The win pushed the Titans to 2-2 on the season, tying them with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the top spot in the AFC South and putting them right back into the division race.
Aaron Glenn is getting destroyed by Detroit Lions fans on Twitter
What are the fans tweeting about Aaron Glenn on Twitter?Dan Campbell says he was scared about losing Aaron Glenn. Things are not going well for the Detroit Lions defense and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn‘s honeymoon period may have come to an end. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lions had...
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Gets X-ray
Poyer (undisclosed) went to the X-ray room after the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer came into Sunday questionable with a foot injury, however he did play, recording four tackles and two interceptions in the contest. Whether the need for an X-ray is related to his foot is still unknown.
Nick Saban reveals private discussions he had with Jalen Hurts ahead of his transfer to Oklahoma
Jalen Hurts has been one of the early storylines of the 2022 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback in 2020 and he has developed into a young star as a pro. Nick Saban says he credits Jalen Hurts hard work for helping him to become the player he is over his time in Tuscaloosa and Norman until now.
MLive.com
Yet another officiating gaffe costs the Lions. A referee explains what happened.
DETROIT -- The Lions were on the verge of getting smoked. Then Jamaal Williams ran for two touchdowns in about 8 minutes, trimming the deficit to just eight points. Once the defense answered with a rare third-down stop on the ensuing drive, it seemed Detroit was about to get the ball back while down by just one score.
CBS Sports
Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
Bengals’ Tupou Comments on Tua Tagovailoa Injury
The 28-year-old’s first career sack led to unfortunate head and neck injuries for the Dolphins quarterback.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Leaves Sunday's game
Hoyer is being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Packers. Prior to exiting the game, Hoyer -- who was filling in for Mac Jones (ankle) -- had completed five of six pass attempts for 37 yards. In his absence, Bailey Zappe is in at quarterback for the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints, and he will require surgery according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available, however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Modest showing in Week 4 win
Diggs secured four of six targets for 62 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Diggs turned in a relatively quiet performance by his lofty standards, even though his reception, yardage and target totals all paced or co-led the Bills on the afternoon. The Ravens did a solid job containing Buffalo's normally potent air attack overall, so the lack of prolific numbers for Diggs wasn't exactly surprising. Despite the modest showing, Diggs still eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the fourth time in as many games this season, and he'll aim to boost his numbers back up across the board at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 5 home matchup.
CBS Sports
Fan dies at Steelers' stadium after falling down escalator; authorities investigating after Jets game
The Steelers are aiding local authorities as they investigate the death of a spectator at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Minutes after the conclusion of the team's 24-20 loss to the Jets, local paramedics tended to a man who'd fallen from an escalator inside the complex, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety announced.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Bumps up to Big Apple
Johnson was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. With the Giants decimated at receiver, Johnson will get the elevation to act as pass-catching depth. The veteran undrafted free agent last played for the Titans in 2021, compiling nine receptions for 160 yards on 190 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Leading rusher against Carolina
Conner carried the ball 15 times for 55 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Panthers. His scrimmage yards total was modest, but it was a season high for Conner. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams combined for 55 rushing yards on only nine carries, however, so while Conner remains the lead back for Arizona, his inefficiency could begin to cost him touches heading into a Week 5 matchup with the undefeated Eagles.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 2-2 after a 41-31 loss Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs, failing to overcome a slow start and tons of self-inflicted errors in all three phases of the game. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others spoke...
Gaming with(out) Derek: NFC East History
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday’s edition of Gaming with(out) Derek, Jake Rohm tested Alex Flum on the NFL, specifically NFC East history.
CBS Sports
Bears' Michael Badgley: Set for Week 4 start
Badgley will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Badgley inked with the Bears on Saturday and will now start for the team in place of Cairo Santos (personal). The veteran converted 18 of his 22 field-goal tries across 13 games between the Colts and Titans last season, but rain and wind could impact Sunday's contest and therefore limit kicking opportunities.
