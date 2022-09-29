ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Varsity Blue Chiefs improve to 5-0

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 3 days ago
If standard improvement continues, it appears there is some talent coming to Pontiac Township High School in the near future, if the way the Varsity Blue junior football league team is playing.

The Varsity Blue Chiefs remained unbeaten after last weekend's 34-0 drubbing of Fieldcrest.

It was another fast start for Pontiac, who scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and did not look back. Another tally in the second created the final difference as the Chiefs were able to get everyone in while pitching their third shutout of the season.

Evin Tracy got Pontiac on the board with a 1-yard run and Ben Melchers added the two-point conversion. Kito Betts then ran a keeper in from nine yards and Melchers added the two-point conversion for a 16-0 lead.

Betts connected with Amazin King for a 65-yard touchdown pass play for a 22-0 lead. And the defense got involved as Melchers chalked up a pick-6 when he returned an interception to the house for a 28-0 lead.

Melchers added a 31-yard catch-and-run TD on a pass from Betts to cap the scoring.

Pontiac's offensive output was virtually equal with the Chiefs rushing for 179 yards and throwing for 177.

Tracy led the ground attack with 52 yards and a touchdown and King had 75 yards and a TD receiving. Betts threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Aiden Alcorn recovered two fumbles while Colten Henson registered two sacks. Ameire King also recovered a fumble and Melchers and Jericho Fellers each recorded an interception.

The Chiefs will finish their home season Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Rec-Plex.

Varsity Orange

Most of the scoring took place in the second quarter with Pontiac's Varsity Orange coming up short in a 30-16 loss to Eureka at the Rec-Plex last weekend.

Eureka scored three times in the second period to once for the Chiefs. Each side tallied a touchdown in the final frame.

Jayden Reed carried the load for Pontiac on offense with 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Cesar Gutierrez added 7 yards. Logan Henry was 1 of 12 passing for 39 yards and Gutierrez had the reception to give him 46 total yards. Gutierrez also booted both conversion kicks.

Reed led the defense with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery. Rylind Johnson had 9 stops and a fumble recovery while Gutierrez also had 9 tackles. Cullen Marsack registered a sack and 6 tackles and Donovan Curry had 6 tackles. Joshua Hartke was in on 5 stops.

