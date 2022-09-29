ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Teen arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Peoria's North Valley

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmT8j_0iFUdGVP00

PEORIA − A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Peoria's North Valley last week.

The teen was taken into custody Wednesday after officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found him in the 1000 block of Main Street, according to Semone Roth, a spokeswoman for the Peoria Police Department.

The boy is accused of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting on Sept. 20 of Christopher L. Tillman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia, formerly of Peoria.

Roth said that officers identified the teen as a suspect. When officers tried to detain him Wednesday, he took off running and allegedly dropped a loaded handgun, Roth said. He was taken into custody a short time later and the gun was recovered, Roth said.

The boy was taken to the police station where he was also arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a person under 21, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He also had an active Peoria County warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon.He was taken to the county's Juvenile Detention Center.

In the news:A boy and woman are dead in West Peoria double homicide, Peoria County sheriff says

Roth said officers were called to the 800 block of NE Madison Avenue just before 9 p.m. Sept, 20, after the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that five rounds had been fired. Callers also told dispatchers that a person had been shot. Tillman was rushed to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

He was the city's 18th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact police at (309) 494-8397 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WMBD

Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Mableton, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Peoria County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Peoria County, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Mableton, GA
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
West Peoria, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two people killed in Illinois crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on La Moille Road while 72-year-old Bonnie Acker of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown in her 2017 Buick.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victims identified in West Peoria double homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton have been identified as the victims in Thursday’s double homicide. According to an update posted by the Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood’s Office on Facebook, they both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers#North Valley#Violent Crime#Ne Madison Avenue#Shotspotter#Osf Healthcare
wcbu.org

Man's death under investigation as Peoria's 20th homicide of 2022

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said a man's death in the North Valley is under investigation as a homicide. 66-year-old Kenneth Charles Bryant was found dead in an alley in the 600 block of NE Adams around 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Harwood said he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy

PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Bicyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after accident

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the hospital after getting hit in a Peoria intersection overnight, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to Wisconsin and Wilcox just after midnight Saturday for a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle, where they found a man down and unresponsive. The driver of the vehicle was also on scene. Officers immediately conducted life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Man arrested for double murder in West Peoria

UPDATE (9:10 P.M.) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Ricky J. Payne, 34, for allegedly killing his wife and eight-year old stepson who were shot to death at home on North Cedar in West Peoria Thursday morning. Payne faces two counts of first degree murder, aggravated unlawful...
WEST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

$5M bond set in double homicide case that includes a child

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man arrested for killing his wife and 8-year-old stepson Thursday in West Peoria is being held on a $5 million bond. Rickey Payne, 34, is charged with six counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his wife, 32 year-old Quardreka Payne, and his 8 year-old stepson, Cael Thornton at a West Peoria home.
WEST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files new charges in two fatal 2021 crashes

PEORIA, Ill. – Charged filed by a Peoria County grand jury this week include ones filed in connection to two fatal car crashes from 2021. It’s not known when a Peoria man who is in state prison will be brought back to Peoria to face charges accusing him of causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a Peoria woman.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for robbery, theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect. The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Whittier Primary School mourns the loss of student in double homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A school mourns after a tragic double homicide in West Peoria takes the life of an elementary student and his mother. Police responded to a call at a house on North Cedar Ave in West Peoria around 8 on Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Quardreka S. Payne, and her son, 8-year-old Cael Thornton, shot dead in a home.
WEST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

5 arrested for robbery, mob action in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to the area of N. Columbus and E. Northcrest Avenues regarding an aggravated battery and robbery incident. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who told them she was...
Central Illinois Proud

Nicholas Prince arrested for viral animal cruelty incident

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The man in a viral dog abuse video out of Dunlap has been arrested Thursday, according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins. Nicholas Prince, 39, was previously indicted for animal torture, a Class 3 felony, as well as animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor.
DUNLAP, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fire on West Garden Street in Peoria sends two residents to the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire sent two Peoria residents to the hospital this morning due to smoke inhalation. Just after 3 a.m. this morning, Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a house on West Garden Street located on the south end of Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
Journal Star

Journal Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy