Read full article on original website
Related
Camilla Parker Bowles May End One of Queen’s Elizabeth’s Most Treasured Traditions, Says Royal Historian
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles may end some of Queen Elizabeth II;s most treasured traditions says royal historian.
Princess Anne said William and Harry would not 'have been able to cope' with Princess Diana's death had the Queen not kept the boys at Balmoral
Princess Anne said Queen Elizabeth II made the right choice to keep William and Harry at Balmoral in the wake of Princess Diana's death. In a 2017 interview with ITV News released Sunday, Anne strongly agreed with her mother's decision. She added that she does not think the boys would...
Queen Elizabeth Couldn’t Control Her Laughter After Camilla Parker Bowles Suffered a Wardrobe Mishap on Her Wedding Day
Camilla, Queen Consort reveals how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she had an unfortunate wardrobe mismatch the day she and King Charles tied the knot.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Are the ‘Alphas’ and ‘Leaders of the Pack’
Prince William and Kate Middleton are now in new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Here's what a body language expert revealed about them demonstrating "alpha" status.
Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused
All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
King Charles III reign may be one of the shortest ever, says royal expert – but history will be kind
HISTORY, I believe, will be kind to King Charles III. No doubt his reign will be short, maybe one of the shortest ever. As a result, his time on the throne will not be a remarkable one, in historical terms. That said, his contribution to the world during his entire...
Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says
Prince William and Prince Harry had a 10-word exchange at St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's funeral about seating for a committal service, according to a lip reader.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen
The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
Queen Elizabeth’s 5-Word Remark After Giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Frogmore Cottage — Book
According to Katie Nicholl's new book, Queen Elizabeth told her cousin she hoped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would 'respect' Frogmore Cottage and all she sacrificed to give it to them.
Jill Biden criticized for wearing a fascinator to Queen Elizabeth's funeral
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were the only two people from the United States invited to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, 2022. Dr. Jill Biden was dressed in a Maison Schiaparelli black suit. Some people on social media did not criticize the 71-year-old attendee for her suit, but they were quick to point out that she made a fashion faux pas by wearing a black fascinator instead of a black hat.
Here's what would happen if King Charles III stepped down and handed the throne to Prince William
The last time a British monarch abdicated, it sparked a constitutional crisis in the UK, but it also led to the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Was Pippa Middleton At The Queen's Funeral?
Pippa Middleton made quite the to-do when she sashayed down the aisle at the royal wedding of her big sis, Kate Middleton, and the Duke of Cambridge — now formally known as William, Prince of Wales. While Kate stunned the world in an ivory satin dress complete with lace sleeves and a full bodice, it was Pippa who turned heads in a sleek, form-fitting number. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside, and — you may say — its backside," she later joked about the iconic body-hugging bridesmaid dress at the Women in Advertising and Communications dinner in 2014, per E! News. She then went on to confess that while she was just "glad it fitted," perhaps "In retrospect, it fitted a little too well." Still, others argued that Pippa nailed it. "If the brief for Pippa's dress was 'classically elegant', Pippa certainly looked every bit the part," Daena Borrowman of JewelleryBox Ltd gushed to Express.
Jill Biden recalls when Queen Elizabeth II told her off
Jill Biden has revealed that she was told off by Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to the UK in 2021. The first lady recalled the moment, which occurred when she and president Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle, while reflecting on fond memories of the late monarch in an interview with Today.
Why Princess Charlene Of Monaco's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Was So Surprising
Her Serene Highness Princess of Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, has not had an easy time over the last year. The royal spent six months in South Africa after collapsing during a visit from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, per CNN, and underwent a few corrective surgeries related to the infection, according to People.
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
Princess Anne Opens Up About Queen Elizabeth’s Final 24 Hours
72-year-old Princess Anne is opening up about the final moments she had with her mother Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Now, her oldest son, Charles has been crowned the King. Princess Anne shared, “I was fortunate to share the last...
Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William
Since she became the Princess of Wales, there’s been interest in Kate Middleton’s net worth and how much she and Prince William make now that they’re the next couple in line for the British throne. Kate—whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton—is the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne. As William’s wife, Kate is the Princess of Wales and the next Queen Consort. Kate and William married in 2011 and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales...
Comments / 0