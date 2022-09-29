Read full article on original website
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Surprising Initial Starting Lineup
The Lakers' tumultuous offseason has finally come to an end, as training camp allows the team to start focusing on basketball again. With Russell Westbrook still on the roster, it appears the team is done making moves (at least for now). That means the biggest question mark now revolves around...
Tri-City Herald
Raptors Lean In To Unusual Lineups in Preseason Victory Over Jazz
The Toronto Raptors are back and weirder than ever. View the original article to see embedded media. Last season was merely a test run for this unusual Raptors roster. This year, Toronto appears to be taking it to another level. Take the lineup that started the second quarter of Toronto's 114-82 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, for example. The Raptors took the court without a single player 6-foot-7 or shorter.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ 134-93 Drubbing of Hornets in Preseason Opener
Jaylen Brown finished with a game-high 24 points, and Jayson Tatum generated 16, while the Celtics assisted on 41 of 48 field goals and shot 16/20 (46.8 percent) from beyond the arc. Boston also looked sharp defensively, holding the Hornets to 5/33 (15.2 percent) from long range and stifling them in the half court. The Celtics also got significant contributions from their second unit, which outscored Charlotte's 72-39.
Tri-City Herald
Matisse Thybulle’s Sixers Teammate Demands More Threes
For the last few seasons, Philadelphia 76ers’ 2019 first-round pick Matisse Thybulle has established himself as one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders. Despite starting in just 72 of the 196 career games he’s appeared in a while averaging fewer than 26 minutes through three seasons, Thybulle has earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2021 and 2022.
Tri-City Herald
Mavs Preseason Profile: Will Josh Green’s Hard Work Finally Pay Off?
As the old saying goes, good things come to those who wait ... and that might be the case with the Dallas Mavericks and third-year shooting guard Josh Green this season. Green didn't get much of a real opportunity during his rookie season under former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle, but he got a lot more playing time and was allowed more margin for error in his second season when Jason Kidd took over. Now, after spending an entire offseason focusing on refining his shot form and ball handling, Green is looking to have a breakout season during the 2022-23 campaign. He's off to a great start, as he's impressed coaches, his teammates and the fan base during training camp.
Tri-City Herald
Rookies, late rally lead Grizzlies over Bucks 107-102
Rookie David Roddy scored 18 points, two-way signee Kenny Lofton Jr. added 17 and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late run to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-102 on Saturday night in the opening preseason game for both teams. Many of the star players for both teams didn’t play. Milwaukee All-Star...
Tri-City Herald
Boston Celtics’ Addition Of Blake Griffin Makes It Even Tougher For Miami Heat In The East
The Miami Heat yet again lost a great opportunity to sign a player to fill the power forward position. On Friday, six-time All-Star Blake Griffin agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics. Griffin, 33, is coming off a mediocre, two-year tenure with the Brooklyn Nets after...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: When Kobe Bryant Faced Off Against Pau Gasol For Olympic Glory
Shooting guard Kobe Bryant and power forward/center Pau Gasol enjoyed an incredibly successful 6.5 seasons together as teammates on your Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in three straight Finals from 2008-10 and winning two as L.A.'s best players. Pau Gasol is set to have his No. 16 jersey retired by Los Angeles this spring, where it will join both Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 threads.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: L.A. Stars Hoping Some Selfishness Helps Their Cause
New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham appears to be preaching that his three maximum-salaried players perform a bit more selfishly on the court. View the original article to see embedded media. With the first week of the club's preseason training camp complete, star power forward Anthony Davis noted...
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans Have Sleeper Value Picks In Fantasy Formats
The New Orleans Pelicans have a few players who will help fantasy basketball fans win their leagues this season. Sure, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum will put up useful numbers for the fantasy format but Dyson Daniels and Trey Murphy III could be the sleeper picks that exceed their draft status.
Reds look to avoid 100-loss season as Cubs come to town
It hasn’t been a pretty ending to what could be just the second 100-loss season in franchise history for the
Tri-City Herald
Browns’ Myles Garrett to Be Impeded by Shoulder Injury For 2-4 Weeks, per Report
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will not play on Sunday vs. the Falcons, but he may be able to get back on the field soon. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garrett has a sprain in his shoulder that could affect him for two to four weeks. But the injury won’t necessarily prevent him from returning for next week’s game against the Chargers.
