As the old saying goes, good things come to those who wait ... and that might be the case with the Dallas Mavericks and third-year shooting guard Josh Green this season. Green didn't get much of a real opportunity during his rookie season under former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle, but he got a lot more playing time and was allowed more margin for error in his second season when Jason Kidd took over. Now, after spending an entire offseason focusing on refining his shot form and ball handling, Green is looking to have a breakout season during the 2022-23 campaign. He's off to a great start, as he's impressed coaches, his teammates and the fan base during training camp.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO