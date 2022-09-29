Read full article on original website
Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
Korea Box Office: ‘Confidential Assignment 2’ Wins Fourth Weekend
Comedy action film “Confidential Assignment 2: International” remained at the top of the South Korean box office for the fourth consecutive weekend. Its enduring success came despite a slew of new releases intended to catch the National Foundation Day holiday weekend traffic. Between Friday and Sunday “Confidential Assignment 2” garnered $2.19 million from 304,000 ticket sales, and a market share of 29%. The weekend earnings lift it to a $43.3 million cumulative since release on Sept. 7, 2022. It is only the fourth film this year to have passed the six million spectators mark and the third Korean film to do so,...
Rush is on to get passports in time for holiday travel; travelers recommended to apply, renew now
Time is running out for those who need to apply for a passport or need to renew one in time for holiday travel.
India Sept factory growth cooled to 3-month low as demand softens-PMI
BENGALURU, Oct 3 (Reuters) - India's factory growth dipped to a three-month low in September due to a moderation in demand and output, despite easing inflationary pressures and strong business confidence, a private survey showed.
Cost-of-living crisis sparking demand for higher paid jobs, says recruiter
One in two workers plan to look for a new job in response to the cost-of-living crisis, research has suggested.A survey of 2,300 adults in professional jobs by CV-Library found that more than one in four is already trying to get better paid work, while one in 10 said the state of the economy made them want to sit tight and stay where they are.The jobs site said three out of four respondents felt the reversal of the 1.25% national insurance increase in November was not a big enough step to make a difference to their income compared to the...
Marketmind: Quiet start after torrid quarter
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. After a tumultuous quarter that saw global inflation and borrowing costs skyrocket and hammer risky assets, the first trading day of the fourth quarter is probably just what investors needed - a quiet session.
