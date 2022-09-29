Read full article on original website
suburbanchicagoland.com
Rockford Faith Leaders Reject County Board Resolution, Standing by the Pretrial Fairness Act
Some Rockford faith leaders embrace the Safe-T Act and oppose County Board Resolution. Earlier this evening, Thursday Sept. 29, 2022, the Winnebago County Board passed a resolution calling on the Illinois legislature to repeal the SAFE-T Act. The resolution focused on the Pretrial Fairness provisions of the law, which will...
Winnebago County Board calls for repeal of Illinois’ SAFE-T Act
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Board voted in against supporting Illinois controversial SAFE-T Act law, which would eliminate cash bail statewide on January 1st, 2023. The board approved a measure Thursday night, with a 13 to 6 vote, in favor of calling for the law to be repealed in the General Assembly. “We […]
wmay.com
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
Ministers rally against 'misinformation' on SAFE-T Act; ex-prosecutor says concerns are valid
The SAFE-T Act has been touted as historic criminal justice reform legislation, but has become one of most hotly-debated topics this political season.
Small Town Baker Says New Illinois Law Changed Her Entire Career
Have you ever heard of the buttercream law? It's a big deal in Illinois, where prior to 2022 bakers weren't able to sell their baked goods with frosting. So technically it's not called the buttercream law, but buttercream is the main item that made the law change such a big deal earlier this year.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
nrgmediadixon.com
The City of Dixon Becomes the First Community in the U.S. to Adopt a Recovery Friendly Community Proclamation
Dixon has officially become the first community in the entire country to adopt a Recovery Friendly Community Proclamation. More than 100,000 people lose their lives to drug overdoses each year including one life every five minutes. Dixon is a national leader to substance use prevention, treatment and recovery with many...
WIFR
Winnebago Co. business leaders, first responders discuss emergency strategies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Knowing how to respond to an emergency before it happens is critical for first responders in Winnebago County and across the state. The Winnebago County Local Emergency Planning Committee met Friday to discuss how our region best responds to emergencies. “It’s very important that we partner...
WIFR
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s two largest venues have implemented a new No Re-Entry Policy as part of their safety procedures. Anyone who attends an event at the BMO Harris Bank Center or the Coronado Performing Arts Center won’t be allowed to re-enter once they exit the building. This includes those who want to smoke. Another ticket must be bought for re-entry. This updated policy is to ensure the safety of its fans, entertainers and staff members.
93-year-old Rockford business closes due to staffing shortages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It seems to be effecting every business. School districts can not find enough teachers and bus drivers, hospitals can not find enough staff, and a local florist is now shutting down after more than 90 years because she said that it has been hard to find skilled workers. The shortage is […]
One of Illinois’ Oldest Bars Sits In Rockford And You’ll Never Hear A Bad Thing About It
If you're living in Northern Illinois and host guests from out of town, you'll inevitably want to take that out for dinner and drinks. The downtown area is a great place to start when pretending to be a tour guide. One place that is an absolute must to visit is Mary's Place on Madison Street.
rockrivercurrent.com
Podcast: How to enjoy fall with the Rockford Park District
Laura Gibbs-Green of the Rockford Park District joins Steve Summers on This Week in the Stateline to talk about the 118 different parks where you can enjoy the fall season. “One of my favorite, favorite, favorite things to do is to head to Lockwood Park. Nothing says fall like being on a farm and seeing some pumpkins and some ponies … taking a wagon ride.”
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: (Traffic Signal Removal Study) City Of Rockford Thinks Eliminating Traffic Signals, Will Improve Traffic…
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Planes land at Cottonwood Airport for fall ‘Fly-In’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Private pilots from all over the Midwest flew their planes into Cottonwood Airport in Rockford Saturday for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s fall Fly-In event. “We had real load of planes come in today,” said Bruce Jacobsen, secretary of EAA Chapter 22 in Rockford. One of the 30 planes on hand was a […]
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Illinois Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
Rockford runs in memory of officer killed in line duty
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 5th Annual “Jaimie Cox Memorial 5K Run” was held at Roscoe Middle School on Saturday in honor of fallen Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox. “We’ll never forget Jaimie’s sacrifice, that’s what’s important to us, so we come from the Saint Charles Elgin area and we just come out every year,” […]
WIFR
Rockford man travels to Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not a story you hear every day. A hurricane hunter from Rockford finds himself in the middle of a storm, and it could go down as one of the strongest in Florida’s history. “I believe the number is about a million people without...
Guilford’s win at Freeport makes Vikings eligible for the playoffs
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Guilford Vikings captured their fifth win of the season Friday night making them eligible for the playoffs. The Vikings dominated, winning 52-14. Guilford is now 5-1, while Freeport is 1-5. For highlights watch the media player above.
