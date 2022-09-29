ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 1

Related
wmay.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Elections
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home

A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice West
Person
Steve Stadelman
WIFR

BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s two largest venues have implemented a new No Re-Entry Policy as part of their safety procedures. Anyone who attends an event at the BMO Harris Bank Center or the Coronado Performing Arts Center won’t be allowed to re-enter once they exit the building. This includes those who want to smoke. Another ticket must be bought for re-entry. This updated policy is to ensure the safety of its fans, entertainers and staff members.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Legislature#Election Local#Lawmakers#State
rockrivercurrent.com

Podcast: How to enjoy fall with the Rockford Park District

Laura Gibbs-Green of the Rockford Park District joins Steve Summers on This Week in the Stateline to talk about the 118 different parks where you can enjoy the fall season. “One of my favorite, favorite, favorite things to do is to head to Lockwood Park. Nothing says fall like being on a farm and seeing some pumpkins and some ponies … taking a wagon ride.”
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: (Traffic Signal Removal Study) City Of Rockford Thinks Eliminating Traffic Signals, Will Improve Traffic…

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Q985

It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man travels to Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not a story you hear every day. A hurricane hunter from Rockford finds himself in the middle of a storm, and it could go down as one of the strongest in Florida’s history. “I believe the number is about a million people without...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy