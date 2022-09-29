Sarasota County using 3-color system for post-Hurricane Ian community risk

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Government is in full storm recovery mode now that Hurricane Ian is moving out of the area. To show residents which areas are safe and which ones still have risks, county officials implemented a three-color system using red, yellow, and green for risk areas.

In the meantime, the county is still reporting flood risks near Hidden River and said the shelter is available at Old Miakka United Methodist Church on Myakka Road. Residents are still encouraged to stay off the roads as first responders work to complete recovery efforts.

County officials are still performing damage assessments and ask residents to stay off of roadways until after local officials give an all-clear.

Red: It is unsafe and emergency services may not be available. There is extensive damage limiting travel, and access is limited to residents and business owners.

Yellow: Power is out and trees and power lines are down. Traffic lights may be out and there is potential damage to drinking and wastewater. Safety precautions are required, and travel should be limited to essential needs.

Green: There are no limiting factors, and it is safe for the general public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.