Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County using 3-color system for post-Hurricane Ian community risk

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptgCS_0iFUbreW00

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Government is in full storm recovery mode now that Hurricane Ian is moving out of the area. To show residents which areas are safe and which ones still have risks, county officials implemented a three-color system using red, yellow, and green for risk areas.

In the meantime, the county is still reporting flood risks near Hidden River and said the shelter is available at Old Miakka United Methodist Church on Myakka Road. Residents are still encouraged to stay off the roads as first responders work to complete recovery efforts.

DeSantis: Areas hit hard by Ian ‘basically off the grid’

County officials are still performing damage assessments and ask residents to stay off of roadways until after local officials give an all-clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ao00_0iFUbreW00
(Source: Sarasota County Government)
  • Red: It is unsafe and emergency services may not be available. There is extensive damage limiting travel, and access is limited to residents and business owners.
  • Yellow: Power is out and trees and power lines are down. Traffic lights may be out and there is potential damage to drinking and wastewater. Safety precautions are required, and travel should be limited to essential needs.
  • Green: There are no limiting factors, and it is safe for the general public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Sarasota County Emergency Updates 10/1/22 7:00 pm

As we continue to assess damage from Hurricane Ian throughout the county, not all areas are safe for reentry. A map has been made available showing what areas of the county are in the various stages of safety for reentry. It shows only major traffic arteries. Sarasota County is using...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As if dealing with property damage from Hurricane Ian isn’t enough, a family in Englewood is dealing with what they say is a much bigger issue. Although some roads in Englewood may look pretty clear, medicine carriers are saying they can’t get there. It’s a problem for the Coffeey family whose six-year-old son, Treyton, desperately needs his medicine.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
SARASOTA, FL
newsy.com

Sarasota County Working To Get Power And Water Restored For Residents

Sarasota doesn't usually get much hurricane action. That's why some residents weren't as ready as they could have been. "The level of our preparedness going into the storm was pretty pretty much nonexistent. So that's a horrible thing to say," said resident Samantha Bott. Longtime Florida residents Samantha and Blaine...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Florida state road 70 is shut down

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, Florida. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. DeSoto County Leaders and the Florida Highway Patrol advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
ARCADIA, FL
