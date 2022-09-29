Read full article on original website
WRAL
CNN — The DART mission made history this week when it successfully slammed into an asteroid -- and we got to see it happen live, from millions of miles away. As the spacecraft for NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test neared its target Monday, images streamed back to Earth at the rate of one per second of the asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits a larger space rock called Didymos.
Nasa has officially pushed back the launch of the Artemis I moon mission to mid-November in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destructive impact on southern states including Florida.The American space agency announced on Friday that it is now working towards a launch period that opens between 12 and 27 November.Hurricane Ian had weakened to a tropical storm by the time it reached the Nasa Kennedy Space Center in Florida last week.Nonetheless, Nasa moved the Artemis I mission Space Launch System (SLS) moon rocket and the Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building to wait out the storm.After conducting inspections...
