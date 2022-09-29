Nasa has officially pushed back the launch of the Artemis I moon mission to mid-November in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destructive impact on southern states including Florida.The American space agency announced on Friday that it is now working towards a launch period that opens between 12 and 27 November.Hurricane Ian had weakened to a tropical storm by the time it reached the Nasa Kennedy Space Center in Florida last week.Nonetheless, Nasa moved the Artemis I mission Space Launch System (SLS) moon rocket and the Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building to wait out the storm.After conducting inspections...

