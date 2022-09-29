ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. […] The post Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos are set to have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 4. While the Broncos are heading into the matchup 2-1 on the season and tied for first in the division, the Raiders are heading into it winless. The matchup will feature two teams with new head coaches and offenses that have yet to really establish an identity for themselves. Will the Broncos be able to get a win against their bitter rival? Or will they be heading out of Sin City with a loss? Let’s discuss some Broncos Week 4 bold predictions.
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
ClutchPoints

‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury

It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers

Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys

Through four weeks in the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders have more questions than answers on the offensive side of the ball. On the heels of a lackluster performance in the Commanders’ home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz struggled to get going in the 25-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in Week […] The post Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders

Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to another victory on Sunday, continuing his impressive unbeaten run in 2022 since taking over for Dak Prescott. The win over the Washington Commanders improved Rush to 3-0 on the year and 4-0 in his career as the Cowboys’ QB. In the process, Rush set some franchise history, becoming […] The post Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson gets warm welcome in first return to Philadelphia as Jaguars coach

Doug Pederson became a Philadelphia Eagles hero when he led them to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles made the playoffs the two seasons after that but slumped to a 4-11-1 record in 2020, resulting in the departure of Pederson and the hiring of Nick Sirianni. Pederson then became the Jacksonville Jaguars coach for the 2022 season.
ClutchPoints

Georgia football suffers huge blow vs. Missouri with troubling injury update on Jalen Carter

The Georgia Bulldogs are having a tough Saturday evening, as the Missouri Tigers are surprisingly backing the reigning national champions to a corner. Georgia football found itself trailing by 10 points after the first two quarters of the contest, and if the  Tigers are to answer to the call and overcome that lead to win […] The post Georgia football suffers huge blow vs. Missouri with troubling injury update on Jalen Carter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Brian Hoyer’s injury vs. Packers means it’s Bailey Zappe time for Patriots with Mac Jones already hurt

It’s Bailey Zappe time for the New England Patriots. After Mac Jones was sidelined in their Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers due to a high-ankle injury, the Patriots turned to Brian Hoyer to lead them under center. However, it didn’t last long as he sustained an injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. He appeared to hurt his head early in the contest, initially heading to the medical tent first to get himself checked before eventually being brought to the locker room without his helmet.
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Chargers: 3 takeaways from Week 4 win vs. Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers held on to their lead over the Houston Texans en route to their second win of the season. Los Angeles’ offense exploded in the first half, leading to a quick lead. Justin Herbert and the offense were unstoppable early, even without star receiver Keenan Allen. However, the Chargers allowed Houston to […] The post Los Angeles Chargers: 3 takeaways from Week 4 win vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

4 bold predictions for Steelers’ Kenny Pickett after replacing Mitchell Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin finally relented and inserted rookie QB Kenny Pickett into an NFL regular season game. Will Pickett be the permanent starter moving forward? What can we expect from him? Here are our bold predictions for Kenny Pickett after he replaced Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4. The age of Kenny Pickett […] The post 4 bold predictions for Steelers’ Kenny Pickett after replacing Mitchell Trubisky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Former NFL player calls out Deshaun Watson double standard after Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa injury

Many fans were outraged at the NFL after Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion in Week 4. Tagovailoa was seemingly concussed during their previous game a few days ago. Despite the warning signs, though, league officials cleared the QB through the concussion protocol. After Tua’s injury, fans started to question whether it […] The post Former NFL player calls out Deshaun Watson double standard after Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
