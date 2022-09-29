Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. […] The post Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban gives honest Jalen Milroe take after win vs Arkansas
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Chris Bassitt goes to the mound for the Mets, while Charlie Morton starts for the Braves in this huge game. We’ll tackle the pitching matchup in a moment,...
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Raiders
The Denver Broncos are set to have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 4. While the Broncos are heading into the matchup 2-1 on the season and tied for first in the division, the Raiders are heading into it winless. The matchup will feature two teams with new head coaches and offenses that have yet to really establish an identity for themselves. Will the Broncos be able to get a win against their bitter rival? Or will they be heading out of Sin City with a loss? Let’s discuss some Broncos Week 4 bold predictions.
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado drops GOAT take on Albert Pujols
St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado has had the privilege of playing next to Albert Pujols for the legend’s final MLB season. And on Friday night, that greatness was on display. Pujols smacked his 701st career home run in the fourth inning. The round-tripper, hit off former teammate Johan...
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury
It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers
Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU football defender ejected after dirty hit to Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel
A scary moment occurred during the TCU-Oklahoma football game on Saturday. In the second quarter, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel escaped the rush and scrambled, sliding to the turf, where he was hit in the head by TCU football defender Jamoi Hodge. Hodge was ejected for the helmet-to-helmet hit, which seemed to knock Gabriel unconscious for a brief moment.
Scott Servais’ emphatic declaration after ending dreadful Mariners playoff drought
The Seattle Mariners have officially ended the longest standing playoff drought in the MLB. After 21 years, the Mariners will be making their long-awaited return to the playoffs as one of the American League’s wild card teams. And if you ask Mariners head coach Scott Servais, why should the Mariners stop at just making the playoffs?
Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys
Through four weeks in the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders have more questions than answers on the offensive side of the ball. On the heels of a lackluster performance in the Commanders’ home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz struggled to get going in the 25-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in Week […] The post Commanders QB Carson Wentz gets brutally honest on his sluggish Week 4 performance vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence hit with Zay Jones injury setback for Week 4 vs. Eagles
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally starting to look like a decent team. With a division-best 2-1 record so far, they look solid to begin the season, especially after a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers. As they look to face another strong team in the Philadelphia Eagles, they will look to secure a win without the help of Zay Jones.
Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders
Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to another victory on Sunday, continuing his impressive unbeaten run in 2022 since taking over for Dak Prescott. The win over the Washington Commanders improved Rush to 3-0 on the year and 4-0 in his career as the Cowboys’ QB. In the process, Rush set some franchise history, becoming […] The post Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson gets warm welcome in first return to Philadelphia as Jaguars coach
Doug Pederson became a Philadelphia Eagles hero when he led them to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles made the playoffs the two seasons after that but slumped to a 4-11-1 record in 2020, resulting in the departure of Pederson and the hiring of Nick Sirianni. Pederson then became the Jacksonville Jaguars coach for the 2022 season.
Georgia football suffers huge blow vs. Missouri with troubling injury update on Jalen Carter
The Georgia Bulldogs are having a tough Saturday evening, as the Missouri Tigers are surprisingly backing the reigning national champions to a corner. Georgia football found itself trailing by 10 points after the first two quarters of the contest, and if the Tigers are to answer to the call and overcome that lead to win […] The post Georgia football suffers huge blow vs. Missouri with troubling injury update on Jalen Carter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Hoyer’s injury vs. Packers means it’s Bailey Zappe time for Patriots with Mac Jones already hurt
It’s Bailey Zappe time for the New England Patriots. After Mac Jones was sidelined in their Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers due to a high-ankle injury, the Patriots turned to Brian Hoyer to lead them under center. However, it didn’t last long as he sustained an injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. He appeared to hurt his head early in the contest, initially heading to the medical tent first to get himself checked before eventually being brought to the locker room without his helmet.
Los Angeles Chargers: 3 takeaways from Week 4 win vs. Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers held on to their lead over the Houston Texans en route to their second win of the season. Los Angeles’ offense exploded in the first half, leading to a quick lead. Justin Herbert and the offense were unstoppable early, even without star receiver Keenan Allen. However, the Chargers allowed Houston to […] The post Los Angeles Chargers: 3 takeaways from Week 4 win vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31
TAMPA, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to
4 bold predictions for Steelers’ Kenny Pickett after replacing Mitchell Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin finally relented and inserted rookie QB Kenny Pickett into an NFL regular season game. Will Pickett be the permanent starter moving forward? What can we expect from him? Here are our bold predictions for Kenny Pickett after he replaced Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4. The age of Kenny Pickett […] The post 4 bold predictions for Steelers’ Kenny Pickett after replacing Mitchell Trubisky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NFL player calls out Deshaun Watson double standard after Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa injury
Many fans were outraged at the NFL after Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion in Week 4. Tagovailoa was seemingly concussed during their previous game a few days ago. Despite the warning signs, though, league officials cleared the QB through the concussion protocol. After Tua’s injury, fans started to question whether it […] The post Former NFL player calls out Deshaun Watson double standard after Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
