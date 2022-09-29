Read full article on original website
Related
Showbiz411
Oh My My: Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Cancels Six Shows on All Starr Band Tour
Back Off COVID: Ringo Starr announced today he’s tested positive for COVID. Ringo’s All Starr Band has cancelled its next six shows. What a shame. I just saw Ringo’s show and it was terrific. But it was also outdoors. Ringo said from the stage he was freezing, wearing a couple of North Face jackets Our favorite rock drummer is 82, and even though he looks 52, he’s still human.
Showbiz411
“SNL” Returns Without Cecily Strong in the Credits, Without Promoting Last Year’s Star James Austin Johnson
“Saturday Night Live” returned last night with a lot of withouts:. Cecily Strong wasn’t in the opening credits. The reason, the show says, is that she wasn’t in New York to shoot her new opening photo because she’s performing the Lily Tomlin show in Los Angeles. Huh? Plenty of cast members have been missing in previous seasons from the opening shows and still managed to be in the credits. Also, she’s a contract player. But maybe her contract was shortened and doesn’t include these episodes until she returns? It seems odd.
Showbiz411
Watch New Trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Featuring Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda in New Adventure
Interesting: Angela Bassett gets the focus in this trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” coming November 11th. It’s not Letitia Wright or any male replacement for Chadwick Boseman. This gives us a little insight into what this story may entail. Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in...
Showbiz411
Review: “White Noise” Gets Star Studded Premiere at NY Film Fest, Ambitious Film Shoots and Scores
“White Noise” opened the NY Film Festival last night with a star studded premiere and a beautiful outdoor late night party at Tavern on the Green. Noah Baumbach’s careful adaptation of Don DeLillo’s cleverly acidic literary novel was the perfect choice for New York audiences. It may...
RELATED PEOPLE
Showbiz411
A Slap in the Face? Will Smith’s “Emancipation” Coming to Theaters on December 2 (See Trailer Here– in B&W)
Slap or no slap, AppleTV Plus is persevering with Will Smith. The studio/streamer will release “Emancipation” On December 2nd in theaters, and then a week later on Apple TV Plus. I don’t know how they’ll handle publicity for the Antoine Fuqua directed drama. Will junket press just agree...
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West A "Bully" And A "Joke" After He Attacked A Fashion Journalist On Instagram
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha….If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u."
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
Netflix is releasing a New York-based spinoff of a popular reality series
The Netflix reality series Bling Empire is getting a spinoff with an empire state of mind. The streamer on Tuesday, October 4, gave us our first look at Bling Empire: New York, a forthcoming spinoff of Netflix’s existing Bling Empire reality series (which is set in Los Angeles). Season 3 of the latter debuts on the streaming giant tomorrow, on October 5. And while there’s no release date given yet for the spinoff beyond that it’s “coming soon,” we’ll take a closer look at what we do know about this new Netflix reality series below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Showbiz411
“NCIS” Will Take Page from “Law & Order” Playbook with Three Way Crossover Night
Two weeks ago, “Law & Order” opened its season with a three way crossover event that combined characters from all the shows including the classic, “SVU,” and “Organized Crime.” It was a big ratings hit, and fun for fans. Now “NCIS” will do the...
Showbiz411
“Saturday Night Live” Returns Down in Ratings with New Cast Members and Faves Gone
Lorne Michaels had a good and bad weekend. The Broadway play he produced, “Leopoldstadt,” opened to rave reviews. It’s a hit, and Tom Stoppard will be headed to the Tony Awards next June. But back in real life, “Saturday Night Live” returned sans eight beloved cast members,...
Show Us Your Most Random Halloween Costumes That Literally No One Understood
The girls who get it, get it.
18 Tweets That Rightfully Went Viral This Week Because They're Hysterical
"What if they faked the queen’s death just so they could have the most shocking Masked Singer reveal ever?"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
40 Brilliant "Hocus Pocus 2" Reactions That Even The Sanderson Sisters Would Get A Lil' Kick Out Of
"The fact that the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere isn't a national holiday for the girls and the gays is just another reminder of how much work there's left to do in this country."
Comments / 0