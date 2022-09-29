The Netflix reality series Bling Empire is getting a spinoff with an empire state of mind. The streamer on Tuesday, October 4, gave us our first look at Bling Empire: New York, a forthcoming spinoff of Netflix’s existing Bling Empire reality series (which is set in Los Angeles). Season 3 of the latter debuts on the streaming giant tomorrow, on October 5. And while there’s no release date given yet for the spinoff beyond that it’s “coming soon,” we’ll take a closer look at what we do know about this new Netflix reality series below.

