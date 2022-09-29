ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Oh My My: Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Cancels Six Shows on All Starr Band Tour

Back Off COVID: Ringo Starr announced today he’s tested positive for COVID. Ringo’s All Starr Band has cancelled its next six shows. What a shame. I just saw Ringo’s show and it was terrific. But it was also outdoors. Ringo said from the stage he was freezing, wearing a couple of North Face jackets Our favorite rock drummer is 82, and even though he looks 52, he’s still human.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Showbiz411

“SNL” Returns Without Cecily Strong in the Credits, Without Promoting Last Year’s Star James Austin Johnson

“Saturday Night Live” returned last night with a lot of withouts:. Cecily Strong wasn’t in the opening credits. The reason, the show says, is that she wasn’t in New York to shoot her new opening photo because she’s performing the Lily Tomlin show in Los Angeles. Huh? Plenty of cast members have been missing in previous seasons from the opening shows and still managed to be in the credits. Also, she’s a contract player. But maybe her contract was shortened and doesn’t include these episodes until she returns? It seems odd.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
Person
Chris Hegedus
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Person
Leonard Cohen
BGR.com

Netflix is releasing a New York-based spinoff of a popular reality series

The Netflix reality series Bling Empire is getting a spinoff with an empire state of mind. The streamer on Tuesday, October 4, gave us our first look at Bling Empire: New York, a forthcoming spinoff of Netflix’s existing Bling Empire reality series (which is set in Los Angeles). Season 3 of the latter debuts on the streaming giant tomorrow, on October 5. And while there’s no release date given yet for the spinoff beyond that it’s “coming soon,” we’ll take a closer look at what we do know about this new Netflix reality series below.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Cannibal#Thrashing#Cannes#Fox News#The Critics Choice Awards#New York Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies

Comments / 0

Community Policy