Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-City Herald
Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 9 1/2-point favorites over the New England Patriots for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Almost everything is pointing in Green Bay’s favor. Depending on the availability of Jaire Alexander, the Packers could be at full strength. The Patriots won’t have starting quarterback Mac Jones or receiver Jakobi Meyers. On top of it all, the Packers are at home, where they’ve won 14 consecutive regular-season games.
Tri-City Herald
Two Jets Players Fined For Separate Plays During Week 3 Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — Two Jets players were fined for their actions during the Bengals' Week 3 win at Metlife Stadium. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his illegal hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins that also earned an unnecessary roughness flag. Jets receiver Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for an altercation he had with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Tri-City Herald
5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling
Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders sucks for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos would have held the top spot in the AFC West if they'd found a way to win on Sunday in Las Vegas, but, instead, they let the game slip through their hands, 32-23. Worse yet, the Broncos...
Tri-City Herald
‘Special’ Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Leading On and Off the Field
When Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith arrived in January of 2021 after spending two years as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, the question of who'd become his go-to running back immediately came up. Smith enjoyed immense success with Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who stands 6-3, 247 pounds and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Chargers Secure Second Win With Bounce Back Game, Outlast Texans 34-24
After the Chargers entered halftime with a 20-point lead, things got a little dicey in the final quarter when the Texans roared back to score 17 unanswered points. Leading by one score as things approached the six-minute mark, the Chargers capped off a 12-play, 84-yard drive ending in a Justin Herbert 14-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler to extend their lead by two possessions late in the fourth quarter.
Tri-City Herald
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football marks a story of two teams looking to bounce back after both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) suffered their first defeats of the 2022 season in week 3. Offensive struggles doomed the Buccaneers during a home loss to Green Bay while the Chiefs were upset on the road in Indianapolis.
Tri-City Herald
Browns Offense a Dud Against Falcons, But Should Remain Aggressive
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns needed their offense to carry them if they were going to beat the Atlanta Falcons. That didn't happen as both coaches and players wasted opportunities and left points on the field throughout the game resulting in a disappointing loss for the team.
Tri-City Herald
Player Notes for Ravens-Bills Week 4 Matchup
BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Bills are the marquee NFL matchup in Week 4. Quarterback Josh Allen had a career-high 42 completions & passed for 400 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 94.7 rating in Week 3, his 3rd-career game with 400+ pass yards. Has 300+ pass yards in 3 of his past 4 on road & aims for his 7th in row on road with 2+ TD passes. Aims for his 3rd in a row, incl. playoffs, vs. Bal. with TD pass vs. 0 INTs. Leads NFL in pass yards (1,014) & ranks 2nd in TD passes (9) in 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Promise: Rookie QB Bailey Zappe’s Upset Bid Falls Short Against Packers
Quarterbacks selected in the fourth round don't often hit the field within the first four weeks of their NFL careers, but that was exactly the case for rookie Bailey Zappe in the New England Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Entering the season,...
Tri-City Herald
Jets Overcome Mistakes in Comeback Victory Over Steelers
The cardiac Jets have done it again. After allowing 20 unanswered points and watching as the Steelers captured every ounce of momentum on their home turf on Sunday, New York battled back and produced their second dramatic comeback win of the season. Scoring 14 points on two clinical drives in...
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants Earn Passing Grades in 20-12 Win Over Chicago Bears
The grades are in for the New York Giants 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. The Giants knew coming into this game they'd be up against one of the league's worst run defenses in the Chicago Bears, so sure enough, the plan was to run wild. And run wild they did.
Tri-City Herald
Rodgers Throws Fourth Career Pick-Six
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday. The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Top 5 Key Plays in Eagles Win Over Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA – Here are my top five plays from the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in an intra-conference game played in the rain and wind at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. 1. JAMES BRADBERRY’S INTERCEPTION. The Eagles were nursing the 20-14 lead they took into halftime...
Tri-City Herald
Browns vs. Falcons Halftime Update: A Tale of Two Quarters in Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons enter halftime in a 10-10 tie with the Cleveland Browns in the second home game of the season. After getting four first downs on as many plays to start the game, the Browns' offense stalled in the red zone as the Falcons' defense held strong, forcing a turnover of downs on 4th and 3.
Tri-City Herald
Detroit vs. Everybody: 95 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions
The Detroit Lions (1-2) are 3.5-point home favorites against the Seattle Seahawks (1-2). Despite the rash of injuries the Lions' have suffered, 95 percent of NFL analysts are predicting head coach Dan Campbell to lead his team to victory against Seattle at Ford Field, according to NFL Pickwatch. Detroit's offense...
Tri-City Herald
Lions’ Week 4 Grades: Offense Excels, Defense Struggles Mightily
An explosive day for the Detroit Lions' offense was derailed by a porous effort by the defense. Though the Lions totaled 520 yards of total offense, they allowed 555 yards on defense, and ultimately lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 48-45, Sunday to fall to 1-3 on the season. Here are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Burks Carted Off With Injury at Indianapolis
The wait for Treylon Burks to break out will continue. That’s because the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 first-round draft pick broke down Sunday. Burks was carted from the field at Lucas Oil Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with an injury to his left ankle or foot. He did not return to the contest.
Tri-City Herald
Bears Let One Slip Through Their Hands
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense eventually found a way to stop Saquon Barkley and the Giants offense Sunday in time for a possible late comeback. What they couldn't do was find a way to actually give the ball to their offense to accomplish it.
Tri-City Herald
Browns’ Myles Garrett to Be Impeded by Shoulder Injury For 2-4 Weeks, per Report
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will not play on Sunday vs. the Falcons, but he may be able to get back on the field soon. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garrett has a sprain in his shoulder that could affect him for two to four weeks. But the injury won’t necessarily prevent him from returning for next week’s game against the Chargers.
Tri-City Herald
The Chiefs’ Need for Sneed Should Lead to a Contract Extension
The Kansas City Chiefs have a Need for Sneed. No, this is not referring to the racing game that rose to prominence in the 2000s (Need for Speed: Carbon was my personal favorite). It's referring to Chiefs third-year defensive back L’Jarius Sneed. With most of Sneed’s snaps coming from...
Comments / 0