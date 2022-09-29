Read full article on original website
Indonesia soccer stampede: What you need to know
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Trump news - live: Trump owes National Archives more lost records as Mary Trump says he’s plotting ‘revenge’
Republicans are once again rally behind Trump despite his controversial comments, this time after he seemed to make a death threat earlier this week against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.On Sunday, GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida refused to condemn the former president.“I can never respond to why anyone says what they said, but here’s they way I looked at it is, I think what the president is saying is, you know, there’s been a lot of money spent over the last two years,” he told CNN.Other Republican Senators, like Susan Collins of Maine, say the tone of violent...
TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it ‘for better or worse’
Wade Herring didn’t know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok’s precision-guided ability to reach young...
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking
HELSINKI (AP) — Authorities in Denmark said Sunday that the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have also stopped leaking, a day after officials said that the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to stop leaking. The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a...
Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company’s chip production
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday. The announcement to subsidize Micron Technology comes on the heels...
Brazil election enters runoff as Bolsonaro dashes Lula's hope of quick win
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The second round of Brazil's presidential campaign kicked off Monday after right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro outperformed polling and robbed leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of an outright victory in the first round of voting.
Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine
BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
Resilient US consumers spend slightly more in August
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after...
Kuwait vote shakes up assembly amid political gridlock
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait chose to shake up their parliament and sent two women to the assembly in the Gulf Arab nation’s second election in less than two years, according to results released Friday. The results, which will bring 27 new members to the 50-member...
Marketmind: Quiet start after torrid quarter
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. After a tumultuous quarter that saw global inflation and borrowing costs skyrocket and hammer risky assets, the first trading day of the fourth quarter is probably just what investors needed - a quiet session.
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
LONDON (AP) — Trains in Britain all but ground to a halt Saturday as coordinated strikes by rail workers added to a week of turmoil caused by soaring energy prices and unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets. Only about 11% of train services were expected to operate across...
Exit poll: Center-right GERB party will win Bulgarian vote
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — An exit poll in Bulgaria suggested Sunday that the center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov, a party blamed for presiding over years of corruption, will be the likely winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election. The poll conducted by Gallup International showed the GERB party...
Palestinians mourn boy who died ‘of fear’ of Israeli troops
TEQUA, West Bank (AP) — A throng of men clutching the body of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy marched through a town in the occupied West Bank toward the child’s final resting place on Friday, a day after his parents say he died from fear of Israeli soldiers. Rayan...
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the much-awaited services...
US judge dismisses Mexico lawsuit against gun manufacturers
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S. federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against U.S. gun manufacturers arguing their commercial practices has led to bloodshed in Mexico. Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston ruled Mexico’s claims did not overcome the broad protection provided to...
UK’s budget watchdog promises initial analysis next week
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s independent budget watchdog said Friday that it would deliver an initial analysis of the government’s economic plan to Treasury officials next week, putting pressure on Prime Minister Liz Truss to release a document seen as crucial to rebuilding confidence after a sweeping package of unfunded tax cuts triggered turmoil in financial markets.
