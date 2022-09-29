Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM
Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
KRQE News 13
Showers and storms push into northwest NM
The moisture continues climbing for most of New Mexico this evening ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and storms are currently building over the higher terrain of western NM, near Grants. Some locally heavy rain is falling there tonight, but will also develop near the Four Corners...
KRQE News 13
Warm with isolated showers this evening
Our first morning of the balloon fiesta was a success! Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Albuquerque metro this afternoon with scattered showers and storms east of the Sandia/Manzanos. Moriarty is still seeing lighter showers. Theses will push across northeast NM this evening before fizzling out later. Isolated storms also developed over the higher terrain in west central New Mexico. None of these showers are particularly heavy, but they’re kicking up wind speeds this evening once again. Some balloons may be affected tonight. Our skies turn mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows seasonably chilly. You’ll need the jackets and hot beverage for balloon fiesta Sunday morning.
Balloon Fiesta day 2 starts late after weather keeps crowd waiting
While the morning didn't go exactly as planned, people made the best of it.
Travelers warned as snow hits high country passes
The chain law was put into effect for Loveland Pass on Friday night as snow hit the high country.
Here’s how Hurricane Ian will impact West Virginia weather
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along Florida's western coast near Cayo Costa Island at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Snow to hit Colorado this weekend – here's how much to expect
Though some initial forecasts showed bigger snow hitting Colorado this weekend, the National Weather Service has released their official prediction, showing smaller, but still noteworthy totals. In the most likely scenario, somewhere between one and six inches is expected to fall on Colorado's highest peaks around the state through Sunday...
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Ian’s remnants will soon return bringing strong winds, rain, and tidal flooding
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday night and Happy October! We caught a nice lull in Ian’s remnant activity today, but soon we’ll be dealing with Ian’s remnants once again. Ian’s remnants will get pushed east the next few days, right over Hampton Roads. That...
KRQE News 13
Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
AZFamily
With the monsoon ending, what’s ahead this winter?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that the monsoon is (nearly) over for the year, what can we expect this fall and winter?. The National Weather Service says this winter in Arizona is expected to be drier and warmer than normal as we continue in the La Nina pattern we’ve been in since 2020. In fact, they say there’s a 91% chance La Nina will continue in the northern hemisphere through November, and that chance drops to 54% for January through March.
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
ABC 4
Increasing moisture and storm potential Thursday afternoon in Utah with a cooldown Friday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re seeing a mix of sun and clouds along Northern Utah this morning with increasing moisture throughout the afternoon. Southwest flow is in place ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. The trough will keep temperatures above normal this afternoon with breezy winds. Thunderstorms will increase, as well, as the trough brings a cold front through Northern Utah later this afternoon and evening.
Here’s how much snow could fall above 12,000 feet this weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a pattern change this weekend that will bring snow to the mountains.
krwg.org
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought
Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney shortage, Remain behind bars, Storm chances over weekend, Restaurant woes, Stolen art
Friday’s Top Stories 50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with special event Albuquerque police arrest 12-year-old and his uncle for armed robbery Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6 Electric Playhouse showcasing Georgia O’Keeffe art with interactive exhibit NM Supreme Court […]
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
kunm.org
Emergency management official warns of new variants as three New Mexico counties hit high COVID Levels.
Three New Mexico counties - Catron, Grant and Hidalgo - have shifted into high community levels of COVID19 after two weeks when the entire state showed low COVID Community Levels. That’s according to the latest federal data. Two new COVID variants are also raising concerns just as the CDC repeals universal masking guidance for hospitals and health clinics.
Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning
Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
ksut.org
Nevada, New Mexico are on opposite ends of the air pollution spectrum, analysis finds
U.S. News and World Report ranked all 50 states based on how polluted they are and the risk that pollution presents to public health. The study found that Nevada has the nation’s second-worst air pollution. Not far behind is fifth-ranked Utah. Matthew Strickland, an environmental epidemiologist at the University...
