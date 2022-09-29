Flathead County Commissioners announced a reduction in some people’s property taxes around Bigfork. People living within RSID 153, or on Monegan Road are expected to see their taxes decrease by $48.12 per unit over the remaining term of the bond. For RSID 156, the Bigfork Stormwater Project, they are expected to see their property taxes go down by $4.68 per unit over the remaining term of the bond. According to a release from the commissioner’s office, a parcel within each of these existing RSID districts was split over the past year, creating additional units within the existing district. This change requires the county to add these new units into their respective districts and then recalculate the unbilled principal amounts based on this change— essentially spreading the unbilled principal amount owed out over more units. If there are any further questions please reach out to Steven White, Flathead County Public Information Officer at SEWhite@flathead.mt.gov

BIGFORK, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO