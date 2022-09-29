Read full article on original website
Community members glean fruit trees to avoid bear encounters in extra active fall
Many people in northwest Montana know that the arrival of fall means hungry bears, but with an influx of new residents, state officials and local nonprofits are working to make everyone aware of what they can do to lower their chances of having a bear confrontation. Swan Valley Bear Resources partnered with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to help homeowners get fruit off their trees as bears press further into populated areas in search of food. At a residence in Ferndale, volunteers use long poles to jostle branches so apples fall down to the ground. They aren’t the prettiest that...
Book challenge prompts creation of ‘parent resources’ section at ImagineIF
ImagineIF Board trustees on Thursday voted to create a “parent resources” section in the library to house books deemed inappropriate for children to read without parental guidance. The decision comes after a challenge over the book “Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness” by Anastasia Higginbotham, which discusses white privilege and racism. In the complaint brought to the board by Dr. Michele Taylor, she said she believed the book creates “shame and condemnation in children, while burdening them with the problem of racism.” During discussion of the book at Thursday’s meeting, most board members agreed. Trustee Carmen Cuthbertson made a...
New yarn shop in Bigfork wants to become a hub for those eager to learn fiber arts
A new yarn shop in Bigfork is looking to bring together a community of knitters, weavers and sewers to teach new generations about the ancient art of making clothes. Fiber owner Cindy Ruprecht said a hobby she decided to take up during her pregnancy has now turned into a lifelong love of fiber arts. She wanted to learn how to knit to make her daughter baby clothes, but after her birth she kept exploring and learning. She said she got to a point in her life where she was seeking something more creative and fulfilling, so she opened her first yarn...
Conrad Mansion Museum hosts Fairy Walks in the Garden
The Conrad Mansion Museum is partnering with the Flathead Valley New Horizons Band for its Sept. 22 Fairy Walk in the Garden. During the museum’s Fairy Walks, people of all ages are invited to find fairy houses nestled among the flowers and trees of the mansion’s gardens and experience the magic of the Conrad Mansion. This Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m., the Flathead Valley New Horizons Band — the community band that plays for Conrad Mansion Museum’s Fourth of July ice cream socials — will play family-friendly songs that children will recognize during the garden walk. Everyone is welcome...
Bigfork blood drive on Oct. 4
The Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in Bigfork on October 4. With the expected summer demand, Montana's blood supplies are low. Organizers are encouraging anyone who can to sign up to donate. The drive is Tuesday, October 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church/Fellowship Hall, on Hwy 35. People can contact organizer Steve Shapero to sign up by calling (406) 890-5040 or they can sign up directly at www.redcrossblood.org.
Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theatre’s “Annie Jr.” starts this weekend
Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theatre opens their 2022-2023 season with “Annie Jr.” this weekend. Over 60 local children are participating in the show about the ragtag orphan Annie, who goes on a journey to find her forever family. Performances will be at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts on September 23, 24 and 30, and October 1 at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday Matinee on October 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Box Office one hour prior to performances. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Regular ticket prices are $14 for Adults, $12 for Seniors, $11 for Students and $10 for children under 10. To get tickets or for more information, call 837-4886 or email bpct@bigforksummerplayhouse.com
State Auditor's Office fines out of state repair companies after July hailstorm
Montana’s insurance commissioner has fined four out-of-state vehicle repair companies for alleged illegal activity after they attempted to service cars in the Bigfork area following July’s massive hailstorm. Commissioner Troy Downing said his office targeted the companies for illegally waiving or offering to waive insurance deductibles. He said Montana law prohibits this practice because, in many cases, the dent repair company overcharges insurance companies to recoup the loss of paying the deductible. That leads to higher premiums all around, he said. “One of the things that we have in law is that a repair place cannot charge a different amount for...
The Shipwrecks and Underwater Treasures Around Bigfork
When you think of “shipwrecks” it’s possible your mind wanders toward vast oceans and the days of pirates, Spanish galleons, and lost treasures. While the excitement of discovering a sunken ship laden with gold might be hard to beat, it’s important to remember that marine history also lies within the worlds many lakes and rivers many of which are right here in our own backyard around Bigfork. One great example of underwater treasures are the large sunken logs that came from the 1914 Swan Lake timber sale. It’s estimated that 20 to 25% of the harvested logs sank in the...
CFBB raises more than $60,000 in annual auction
Photos from the Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork's annual fundraising auction, where they exceeded expectations and raised more than $60,000. Executive Director Paul Mutascio said the event is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, typically bringing in around $40,000- $50,000 for the organization. The CFBB works to support all kinds of different community efforts around Bigfork. They've previously worked to implement a new stormwater system in downtown and they oversee the continual upkeep of Sliters Memorial Park as well as the Swan River Nature Trail. Other projects the CFBB supports include the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center and the...
MDT lowers speed limit on Highway 82
Starting on Monday, Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers will see a lower speed limit. The Montana Department of Transportation said in a release the MDT Commission approved the requested speed limit reduction on MT 82 in June of this year. Installation of the updated signage reflecting the new speed limit of 60 mph is anticipated to begin on the week September 19, weather permitting. Flathead County submitted a request for a speed limit study on MT 82 between US Highway 93 and Montana Highway 35 for the purpose of reducing the statutory 70 mph speed limit. Concern regarding the potential conflict points associated with the increasing number of driveways and other intersections along the road was noted in the study request. The public is encouraged to contact District Public Relations Specialist Megan Redmond at (406) 396-1978 with any questions or comments.
ImagineIF launches fall programming
September kicks off fall programming for ImagineIF libraries, and there’s something in store for all ages. According to a release from ImagineIF, storytime for kids ages 0-5 returns on September 6. Attendees can sing, dance, read and explore in fun and interactive classes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers— with hands-on activities to follow storytime. At the Kalispell branch, preschool storytime will run on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and babies and toddlers storytime will run on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. In Bigfork, storytime will be held at the Ark Building— the future home of the new Bigfork branch— and will take...
Margaret Fire grows to over 1,000 acres
The Margaret Fire burning in the Hungry Horse Reservoir is 1,077 acres in size. An update from Inciweb on September 10 said fire activity on that day consisted of mostly backing and smoldering fire due to lower temperatures and higher relative humidity values. It was reported to be burning on the ridge north of Margaret Lake and is on the upper third of the slope in the steep rocky terrain. The fire has burned over Forest Service Road 895E, which is closed to all traffic. Forest Service trail 410 is also closed to all traffic. Forest Service roads 895 and 895F...
Hail storm leaves ‘sores and cankers’ on pine trees around Bigfork
A hailstorm that caused widespread damage across the Flathead in July is to blame for an infection in some pine trees, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Red foliage growing from ponderosa pines, as well as red “sores or cankers” on pinecones, consistent with the fungus diplodia, have been reported near Bigfork, Woods Bay and Echo Lake. Foresters and forest pathologists from the state agency and the U.S. Forest Service determined that the hailstorm that blew in around 5 p.m. on July 9 is the cause of the damage and resulting red foliage, according to a release...
Commissioner’s office announces reduction in property taxes around Bigfork
Flathead County Commissioners announced a reduction in some people’s property taxes around Bigfork. People living within RSID 153, or on Monegan Road are expected to see their taxes decrease by $48.12 per unit over the remaining term of the bond. For RSID 156, the Bigfork Stormwater Project, they are expected to see their property taxes go down by $4.68 per unit over the remaining term of the bond. According to a release from the commissioner’s office, a parcel within each of these existing RSID districts was split over the past year, creating additional units within the existing district. This change requires the county to add these new units into their respective districts and then recalculate the unbilled principal amounts based on this change— essentially spreading the unbilled principal amount owed out over more units. If there are any further questions please reach out to Steven White, Flathead County Public Information Officer at SEWhite@flathead.mt.gov
CFBB’s 20th annual fundraising auction on Wednesday
The Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork will meet on Wednesday night for their first in person auction since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Executive Director Paul Mutascio said the event is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, typically bringing in around $40,000- $50,000 for the organization. The CFBB works to support all kinds of different community efforts— from their years-long stormwater drainage system project in downtown Bigfork to their continual maintenance of Sliter Memorial Park. They’ve pledged to donate $10,000 annually for five years to the Bigfork Library Project and were heavily involved with the creation...
Margaret Fire sees growth in the Swan
The lightning caused Margaret Fire is burning just north of Wheeler Creek in the Hungry Horse Reservoir, 13.5 miles east of Bigfork. The fire is reported to be around 472 acres as of September 6. It is burning on the ridge north of Margaret Lake. Fire activity was observed moving east/northeast along the ridgetop and backing down the slope on the south side. The fire has burned down to Forest Service Road 895E in multiple locations. The smoke column may be visible at times from the Flathead Valley and from the Hungry Horse Reservoir. There is a crew of eight personnel working...
Commissioners set to fill library board vacancy on Sept. 20
Flathead County Commissioners are set to fill a vacancy on the ImagineIF Library Board during their meeting scheduled for September 20. ImagineIF Board Chair Doug Adams said after conducting interviews with 13 applicants on Sept. 6, the panel selected Jane Wheeler and Taaylr Claridge as their top picks to fill the vacancy. It is typical for the board to send a few people to commissioners for consideration, and while they generally select one of the top picks, commissioners can choose from anyone who put in an application for the vacancy. Jane Wheeler was one of three applicants brought before commissioners...
