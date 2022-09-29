Read full article on original website
'Bubbly' Mother and Daughter Among 5 People Killed in Texas Shooting: 'Terrible and Senseless'
Police apprehended a suspect after the killings of five people in McGregor, a town about 20 miles southwest of Waco A suspect was apprehended after five people were shot to death in Central Texas on Thursday morning. Mayor Jimmy Hering confirmed the news about the violence, which happened in McGregor, about 20 miles southwest of Waco. "This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town," Hering said per KCEN-TV. "While the families are being notified of the details, we ask that you keep them, the officers, and the community of McGregor...
Judge Allows Woman's Ex-Husband to Keep Edited Intimate Photographs in Divorce Ruling She Calls 'Violating'
Lindsay Marsh said Judge Michael Edwards ordered her to surrender intimate photos of herself to a photographer for editing before giving them to her ex-husband Lindsay Marsh was shocked when she found out her ex-husband, Chris Marsh, asked to keep a book of her intimate photographs as the two figured out the details of their divorce. She tells PEOPLE the situation took an unexpected turn when Utah 2nd District Judge Michael Edwards, who presided over their divorce, agreed to let Chris keep the "boudoir album" after they were...
Ky. Toddler Was Home with Slain Mom's Body for 3 Days — But Family Thinks Someone Was Coming in, Caring for Her
Next to her daughter's dead body, Michelle Stone said she found her granddaughter in a clean, dry diaper The 2-year-old daughter of a woman found shot to death was left in an apartment with the body for three days, reports say. According to WLKY-TV, citing police, the victim's mother, Michelle Stone, discovered 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez with a gunshot wound to the head in her Louisville, Ky., home on Sept. 21. Next to her body on the living room floor, seemingly unharmed and taken care of, was Gonzalez's toddler...
911 Call About Ga. Mom Debbie Collier Mentioned Accident with Mystery Truck Driver Who Was 'Out on Parole'
Investigators on Friday told reporters Collier's death was not at all random, but a "deliberate and personal" act Authorities have released several 911 calls connected to Debbie Collier's disappearance, and in one of them, the caller mentions the murdered mom had a previous confrontation with an ex-convict. Fox News obtained audio of the calls, including one from Collier's sister, Diane Shirley, in which she explains she heard from her niece that Collier was missing. Shirley further explained to the dispatcher she is worried about Debbie's well-being and relays that her niece...
Man Allegedly Tried to Abduct Girl from Outside School. His Parents Turned Him in After Seeing Police Photos
Diego James Gettler, 28, was charged with second-degree kidnapping Thursday A Colorado man was charged with second-degree kidnapping Thursday after he allegedly tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl from outside her school. Diego James Gettler, 28, was taken into custody Monday soon after his parents went to police and reported that they recognized him and his vehicle in surveillance photos. Police learned about the incident when they were called to the STEM Launch School in Thornton at about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23. The girl allegedly told police she was...
Man Charged with Murder for Shooting His Twin Brother Dead Outside Hotel in Portland
Martre Oliver has been charged with the second-degree murder of his brother Martese Oliver A man has been charged with shooting his twin brother dead outside a hotel in Portland, Oregon. Martre Oliver was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday night in Renton, Washington, after his brother, Martese Oliver, was found dead outside a hotel on Sunday, Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. Martre, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, Portland police added. According to authorities, Martese was found just before 3:30 a.m. local time...
Family of 3 Charged in PnB Rock's Murder as Father Is Arrested in Las Vegas After Going on the Run
Freddie Lee Trone was arrested one day after his wife and son were also taken into custody A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, one day after his wife and son were also taken into custody and booked. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas and charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and...
'I Felt Him Leave:' Penn. Mom Held Dying Son After He Was Fatally Shot Leaving Football Practice
Meredith Elizalde says she cradled her 14-year-old son Nicolas Elizalde, as he bled from the chest from an apparent gunshot wound on Tuesday As the sound of gunfire erupted outside a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday, a mother picking up her son from football practice ran toward the bullets. Speaking with WCAU-TV, Meredith Elizalde says she found her 14-year-old, Nicolas Elizalde, bleeding from the chest and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. "I heard the shooting start and I didn't know where he was, but inside as a mother...
Christina Hall Responds to Ant Anstead's Allegations That She Is 'Exploiting' Son Hudson Online
In documents obtained by PEOPLE filed by Hall's legal team on Sept. 27, she claims Ant Anstead's recent filing makes it "clear that his motivation is not Hudson's best interest" Chistina Hall is disclaiming the idea she's "exploiting" son Hudson by posting him on social media. Hall's legal team filed a supplemental declaration on Sept. 27, obtained by PEOPLE, in response to ex-husband Ant Anstead's own supplemental declaration filed the day prior, where he called her social media postings of the 3-year-old into question. Noting that the two had...
EMS Lieutenant Heralded as 9/11 First Responder Is Fatally Stabbed While on Duty in Unprovoked Attack
New York City is mourning the death of FDNY EMS veteran Allison Russo-Elling, 61, who was viciously attacked in broad daylight in Queens A "beloved" EMS lieutenant with the New York City Fire Department was stabbed to death in broad daylight Thursday in an unprovoked attack while she walking down the street in Queens, N.Y., say authorities. At 2:10 p.m., FDNY EMS Lt. Allison Russo-Elling, who was on duty at Station 49 in Astoria, "went to get food nearby" when a man brandishing a knife viciously attacked the...
Man, 34, charged with murdering little Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, will appear in court today with second man, 40, accused of assisting an offender
The man charged with the murder of little Olivia Pratt-Korbel is set to appear in court today. Thomas Cashman, 34, is due to attend Liverpool Magistrates' Court alongside a second defendant, Paul Russell, 40, who is accused of assisting an offender. Cashman is alleged to have killed the nine-year-old, who...
Florida Man Films Possible Shark in Neighbor's Yard amid Hurricane Ian: It 'Was Scary'
"I was literally terrified," Dominic Cameratta's daughter Ella tells PEOPLE of the possible shark sighting in a neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers, Florida A shark potentially got a little too close for comfort to one Florida family amid Hurricane Ian's wrath. On Wednesday morning, Dominic Cameratta was looking out the window at the water rising near his home in Fort Myers, Florida. He started taking a video to show his neighbors how high the water was in their backyard, but then he noticed something big moving in the water. "I see this thing flopping...
'90 Day Fiancé' : Shaeeda Vows to Take Bilal to Court If They Don't Try for a Baby by Her 40th
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Shaeeda is ready to become a family of three with husband, Bilal, but he's pushing back on the prospect of imminent fatherhood. During this week's episode, 37-year-old Shaeeda opened up during a video call with her best friend Eutrice about her desire to have kids with Bilal, 42.
