Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Get to know the NFL star's two kids: Sterling Skye and their baby boy on the way Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be the youngest QB to be named Super Bowl MVP, but the NFL star also has another title under his belt: proud dad. Patrick and his wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021. Five months after welcoming their daughter into the world, Patrick told PEOPLE that being a father has "been awesome" and that he was "blessed...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video
A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
Richard Sherman Not Happy With Being Called Out For Thursday Night Football Comment
During last night's game between the Dolphins and Bengals, Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk called out former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman is part of the studio crew for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage. He shared his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury at halftime. Apparently, Smith had...
Yasmine Lopez Shares Rare Photos Of Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs’ Alleged Second Son On Instagram
For the past couple of years, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has charmed sports fans and Dallasites with the quips from his adorable son, Aidan, who is often by the athlete's side at press conferences. However, Diggs is known to have one more son apart from his older child. Born...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Coach Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders' name is getting hotter and hotter on the college football head coaching carousel. Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that two major programs could make a run at the Jackson State head coach. Georgia Tech and Auburn could both have interest in Coach Prime. "With Georgia...
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'
Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
College Football World Believes Major Coach Is Getting Fired Today
The college football world believes a major head coach is probably getting fired on Sunday. Auburn fell to LSU, 21-17, on Saturday evening. The Tigers are now 3-2 on the season. Is Bryan Harsin's time done at Auburn?. Many fans are convinced that he will be out as the team's...
How (and why) one foolish comment from Tampa Bay could spur Patrick Mahomes, KC Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes didn’t need extra motivation when the Chiefs play the Bucs on Sunday. But they gave him some.
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd among those who'd have preferred the NBA honored Bill Russell more in his lifetime
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has known Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell for most of his life and can be counted among those who would have preferred the NBA had done more to honor the Celtics great while he was still with us, according to recent reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Landon Buford.
Sports world reacts to Stephen A. Smith’s shocking Fox News appearance
Sports fans have become accustomed to the antics of notorious sports media personality Stephen A. Smith, but a whole new audience got to experience Smith this week when the iconic ESPN analyst joined Hannity on Fox News to give his take on a major sports story. Smith was invited on...
Look: Football World Reacts To Bryce Young Parents News
The entire college football world is on edge as reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left Saturday's game with an apparent shoulder injury. Bryce remained in the medical tent for some time before eventually heading for the locker room. He appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in the second quarter, when he fell to the ground following a run. Young was clearly in pain when he attempted to throw the ball later in the drive.
Longtime NBA Journalist, Broadcaster Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former ESPN NBA journalist and sportscaster Rachel Nichols is joining the Showtime Sports in a multi-platform role, the network announced Friday. “We...
