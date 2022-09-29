ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Bobby Holley's bikes for kids were stolen. So the community stepped up

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago
Less than a month after Battle Creek's Bobby Holley had bicycles stolen from him, he and other community members united to make 50 local kids the proud owners of new bikes on Saturday.

The flamboyant community activist and entertainer is hosting a free bike giveaway as part of his second annual campaign to provide "recreational fun" to local children.

It's a surprising conclusion to an unexpected challenge. On Sept. 8, Holley's storage shed in Pennfield Township was one of several units broken into, with 18 bicycles and other personal property stolen.

While police recovered at least two of the stolen bikes, the rest that are set to be given away were accumulated thanks to donations from local businesses and community members.

“I think it’s because of the kids," Holley said of the community's response. "They have compassion, not for Bobby Holley. They hate to see something like that done to the kids, but also to the person who is organizing the campaign for kids... This community is a great community."

Holley, a substitute teacher and musician, has regularly performed as a one-man-band in front of grocery and drug stores in Calhoun County this summer, accepting donations for the bicycle drive. He has distributed 85 bicycles and helmets this summer after giving away 125 in 2021.

Known as "Mr. Entertainment," Holley left the the stage as a full-time musician over 30 years ago to become an activist.

His nephew, Trent Buckner, was fatally shot and stabbed in 1987 at the age of 13, a murder that remains unsolved. Since then, Holley has pulled a coffin around neighborhoods, erected shooting scenes along busy Battle Creek roads and has walked or crawled to Lansing, Detroit and Kalamazoo as part of his campaigns against bullying and gun violence.

After learning Holley was a victim of theft, Roach Home Improvement donated 20 new bicycles and helmets for the cause.

"Bobby Holley gives back to Battle Creek and helps children. So we said, 'Let’s go buy bikes,'" said Kelsey Cohoon, a spokesperson for the company. "These are some nice bikes. We helped unload all the bikes (Wednesday) and Bobby was there, met us so he could see who he is working with. He cried, and 'said thank God and thank you!' We said, 'No, we’re tying to help you be you. You give back to these children and we love that' and I’d love for us to do something like that each year. These kids are going to be so happy."

As part of the campaign, Holley asked kids to submit an essay titled, "Why I need a bike" to the Church of Living Water. Kids ages 7 to 11 who did not submit an essay can come to Saturday's 2 pm. giveaway at Kingdom Builders Worldwide, 50 Spencer St., and enter a raffle to win a bicycle.

In addition to donations from Roach Home Improvement, Battle Creek area Biggby Coffee locations and Squirrel Hollow Golf Course donated proceeds toward the campaign and John Banks of Motor Shop Electrical Construction Co. donated $1,000 towards the purchase of new bicycles. Tim Johnston launched a GoFundMe campaign for Holley, totaling about $6,600 before donations were disabled.

Holley said any child that leaves empty handed will be added to a list to eventually receive a new bicycle.

"Right now we have 50 bikes to give away this Saturday because the community has stepped forward," he said. "I believe we’re going to be able to give every kid a bicycle. If we don’t, if there are kids left over, I’m going to go out there and make sure they get them."

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

Comments / 6

PAW PAW, MI
