cbs2iowa.com
Willie Ray's Q Shack leaving to help hurricane victims in Florida
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Willie Ray's Q Shack will be heading to Florida next week to held feed the victims of Hurricane Ian. They will be open October 4 and October 5 but after will be closed until they get back into town. Willie Ray's Q...
Iowa 4-H Foundation prepares for 24-hour giving event
AMES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa 4-H Foundation is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day, on October 4th and 5th. The giving starts at noon on Tuesday and runs until noon Wednesday. Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the...
FLASHBACK FRIDAY: 69th anniversary of Channel 2, the first local station in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It's been 69 years since Channel 2 hit the airwaves -- the first local station to broadcast in eastern Iowa. In the 40s and 50s there were too many applicants for TV licenses so the Federal Communications put a freeze in place. According to Iowa Almanac, that meant few local stations, one in Davenport, one in Ames, and one in Sioux City until 1953.
Jerry Burns appealing murder conviction to state supreme court
Iowa City, IA — Jerry Burns -- the man convicted of killing Michelle Martinko in 1979 is appealing. Now the Iowa supreme court has heard arguments for why Burns' conviction should be overturned. Burns' attorneys argued in front of the justices yesterday , that police should have had a...
