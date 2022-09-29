ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Iowa 4-H Foundation prepares for 24-hour giving event

AMES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa 4-H Foundation is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day, on October 4th and 5th. The giving starts at noon on Tuesday and runs until noon Wednesday. Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the...
IOWA STATE
FLASHBACK FRIDAY: 69th anniversary of Channel 2, the first local station in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It's been 69 years since Channel 2 hit the airwaves -- the first local station to broadcast in eastern Iowa. In the 40s and 50s there were too many applicants for TV licenses so the Federal Communications put a freeze in place. According to Iowa Almanac, that meant few local stations, one in Davenport, one in Ames, and one in Sioux City until 1953.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Jerry Burns appealing murder conviction to state supreme court

Iowa City, IA — Jerry Burns -- the man convicted of killing Michelle Martinko in 1979 is appealing. Now the Iowa supreme court has heard arguments for why Burns' conviction should be overturned. Burns' attorneys argued in front of the justices yesterday , that police should have had a...
IOWA STATE

