Boys soccer: These are the region's most productive scorers to date
We're quickly moving into the second half of the season, which makes this a good time for a look back to identify the most productive scorers and playmakers in the Lower Hudson Valley. Statistics were provided by the coaches and include games played through Sept. 28.
Scoring leaders
(Minimum of eight points)
Jack Kryger (Tappan Zee) 14-8-22
Brady Jacobs (Tappan Zee) 13-9-22
Clem Grossman (Haldane) 11-10-21
Xavier Kamba (Nyack) 14-2-16
Ryan Eng Wong (Haldane) 17-0-17
Tommy Broderick (Rye) 12-5-17
Brandon Dhanoolal (Irvington) 12-4-16
Michael Rodriguez (Lakeland) 8-8-16
Bryan Jaramillo (Lakeland) 6-10-16
Nico Gonzalez (Blind Brook) 9-6-15
Lorenzo Galeano (Scarsdale) 7-8-15
Kyle Klammer (Carmel) 10-4-14
Rhaymani Alexander (White Plains) 9-5-14
Robert Sherman (Arlington) 12-1-13
Toby Thurston (Dobbs Ferry) 10-3-13
Marcus Nahim (Iona Prep) 8-5-13
Diego Martinez (Sleepy Hollow) 4-9-13
Dennis Argueta (Fox Lane) 8-4-12
Daniel Villada (Hamilton) 5-7-12
Neel Walia (Carmel) 5-7-12
Will Shah (Edgemont) 10-4-14
Gael Baraldi (White Plains) 8-3-11
John Destil (Clarkstown South) 8-3-11
Brendan McGlinchey (Clarkstown South) 8-3-11
Michael Cocca (Arlington) 7-4-11
Alex Lenaghan (Ossining) 7-4-11
Jack Murphy (Tappan Zee) 6-5-11
Franck Onguene (New Rochelle) 5-6-11
Colin Waring (Mahopac) 3-8-11
Saba Baratashvili (Suffern) 9-1-10
Charley Carrado (Hen Hud) 8-2-10
Josh Leal (Putnam Valley) 7-3-10
Kevin Hernandez (Carmel) 6-4-10
Jake Acosta (Clarkstown North) 5-5-10
Stijn Terlouw (Rye) 4-6-10
David Beitler (Yorktown) 2-8-10
Nate Guadalupe (Hamilton) 2-8-10
David Rodriguez (Lakeland) 7-2-9
Callum Gallagher (Sleepy Hollow) 6-3-9
Justin Xiang (Greeley) 6-3-9
Henry Field (Rye) 5-4-9
Leandro Casar (Tappan Zee) 4-5-9
Ryan Shalvey (Tappan Zee) 4-5-9
Danny Rodriguez (Ossining) 2-7-9
Jonnathan Mendieta (Peekskill) 8-0-8
Jeffery Cordova (Nanuet) 8-0-8
Steven Cambisaca (Hamilton) 7-1-8
Tom Lyden (Westlake) 7-1-8
Alex Zoubok (North Salem) 6-2-8
Zach Foltz (Fox Lane) 5-3-8
Leo Khang (Scarsdale) 5-3-8
Manuel Lopez (Peekskill) 5-3-8
Martin Nikollaj (Clarkstown North) 5-3-8
Eytan Vittorio (Leffell) 5-3-8
Jonathan Alvarez (New Rochelle) 4-4-8
Julien Siegel (Sleepy Hollow) 4-4-8
Nico Galeano (Scarsdale) 4-4-8
Pablo Carpio (Spring Valley) 3-5-8
Jonah Toubin (Suffern) 2-6-8
Lucas Buono (Yorktown) 1-7-8
Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached by email at mdougher@lohud.com or via Twitter @hoopsmbd.
This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Boys soccer: These are the region's most productive scorers to date
