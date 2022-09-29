ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

How to Get Warzone Stories Calling Cards

The original Warzone will be adding six new calling cards to celebrate the end of the current game. Warzone, the long-running battle royale, will soon be shut down in order to make room for Warzone 2.0. Although Warzone 2.0 will add a lot to the already popular Warzone formula, Raven Software, the developers of Warzone, have decided to add six free new calling cards to celebrate the end of the original game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead By Daylight#What You Need#Need To Know
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Emotes Bring Up the Subject of Pay-to-Win

A recent point of contention in Apex Legends has been the subject of 'pay-to-win' emotes. While not pay-to-win in the typical sense, some players have argued that emotes, especially those that can be used in the air, are essentially pay-to-win as they can make it harder for enemies to hit you while using them.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

'Pay-to-Win' Flatline Skin Returns to Apex Legends Store

A certain weapon skin for the VK-47 Flatline has re-emerged in the Apex Legends in-game store, stirring up some more debate as to whether or not Respawn Entertainment's handling of the "competitive integrity of iron sights" is warranted. Early on in September, Respawn notoriously nerfed the visibility of the Season...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Fight or Fright 2022 Event Revealed

After a brief hiatus in 2021, the Fight or Fright Event is set to return for a third year in Apex Legends. The event is set to begin on Oct. 4 and run through Nov. 1, inviting players to experience Shadow Royale on Olympus, limited-time modes rotating each week, and collect a new batch of Halloween skins. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 2022 Fight or Fright Event in Apex Legends: Hunted.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Call of Duty x Young & Reckless Collab Revealed

Two Call of Duty: Warzone x Young & Reckless T-Shirts are available now exclusively online. The latest collab between the two was announced on Sept. 23, and includes two new offerings that will likely catch the eye of many longtime Warzone fans. The Warzone x Young & Reckless collab includes...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Top 5 Long-Range AR Warzone Loadouts

Looking for the best long-range assault rifle loadouts to use in Call of Duty: Warzone? We've got you covered. With the launch of Warzone Season 5 Reloaded right around the corner, it remains important as ever to run one of the top options in the current weapon meta in order to stay competitive. Here are the top-five long-range AR loadouts to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Activate SMS Protection for Overwatch 2

Players must learn to activate their SMS protection to play Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2, the next installment of Blizzard's popular series, is almost here. Complete with new characters, modes, and maps, its release is highly anticipated by fans everywhere. While the game can be pre-loaded ahead of time, some extra steps are needed to be able to play right away at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy