How to Get a Google Stadia Refund
With the news that Google will be shutting down its Stadia servers in January 2023, owners are eligible for refunds. Here's how to claim them.
Google Reportedly Passed Up a Stadia-Exclusive Death Stranding Title
Google reportedly once scrapped plans for a Stadia-exclusive follow-up to Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding.
Overwatch 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How to Get
To celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that players will be able to earn exclusive, in-game cosmetics for free via Twitch Drops. For those looking to secure the limited-time loot on launch week, here's a breakdown of how to get Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops. Overwatch 2...
When is the DayZ Server Wipe?
DayZ is set to receive its next update and with it comes a full server wipe. Here's what you need to know.
Frances Townsend Reportedly Steps Down as Activision Blizzard Compliance Chief
Frances Townsend is stepping down as Activision Blizzard’s chief compliance officer.
When Will Overwatch 2 Receive Cross Progression?
Overwatch 2 is expected to release to the public on Oct. 4, 2022, and many are wondering about the status of cross-progression within the new game. Blizzard Entertainment has been preparing for the release of Overwatch 2 for a long time now, and they have thought of every possible need for the new game. One big announcement that was released in August revolved around merging your account into the sequel with cross-progression.
PlayStation CEO Reportedly Visited Brussels to Voice Concerns About Xbox's Activision Blizzard Deal
Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan reportedly visited European regulators in Brussels to voice PlayStation's concerns over Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Dealreporter (H/T VGC), Ryan personally visited the European Union headquarters on Sept. 8, primarily focusing on future release arrangements for the Call of...
GTA Online Junk Energy Skydives Explained
Newly added GTA Online activity Junk Energy Skydives and its rewards are explained
How to Activate SMS Protection for Overwatch 2
Players must learn to activate their SMS protection to play Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2, the next installment of Blizzard's popular series, is almost here. Complete with new characters, modes, and maps, its release is highly anticipated by fans everywhere. While the game can be pre-loaded ahead of time, some extra steps are needed to be able to play right away at launch.
Fired Nintendo Worker Denies Leaking Confidential Info
Former Nintendo tester Mackenzie Clifton says Nintendo's assertion they revealed confidential information is a smokescreen covering the real reason for their firing.
Twitch Testing 'Elevated Chat' Paid Chat Feature
Twitch launched an experimental "Elevated Chat" feature Thursday, enabling viewers in participating channels to pay to pin messages temporarily.
Loadout, AI and Looting Changes Seemingly Coming to Warzone 2 Before Launch
It appears Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 could be a much different game on day one than the version Activision showed off during its Next showcase. As revealed initially during the event, Warzone 2 was perhaps much more of a stark break-off from the original Warzone than most of the community expected. Loadouts were completely ousted, Fortnite-esque NPCs were scattered throughout the map and the looting UI was expanded to that of PUBG: Battlegrounds.
Modern Warfare II Had Largest Beta in CoD History
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just wrapped up its Open Beta, having been the largest beta in the franchise's history. Across the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw the most players, most matches, and most hours spent on the game compared to any other Call of Duty beta. Despite plenty of leaks emerging in the months ahead of the beta, it's clear the hype for the upcoming title never suffered.
