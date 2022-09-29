Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
El Paso and New Mexico War Veteran’s visit D.C. Memorials
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Over 30 Korean and Vietnam War vets from the Sun City returned to the El Paso airport Saturday afternoon. Resident were invited to cheer and support the Veterans as they returned from Washington D.C. While in Washington, veterans got a chance to visit memorials...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso unveils improvements at Liz Morayma Gonzalez Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso unveiled the improvements made to a central El Paso park. The city celebrated the renovations Thursday morning at Liz Morayma Gonzalez Park. New additions to the park include a futsal court, roller derby ring, and an exercise court with...
KFOX 14
El Paso Artist unites the community in a unique way
Tino Ortega is an El Paso 3D mylar balloon muralist who has created some of the most recent popular photo spots in El Paso, Texas. Through his art, he has showcased the city’s culture by painting the famous phrases that identify the border city like “Ay Ay!”, “915” and “Chuco”.
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its City
By now, you have heard about the migrants entering in large numbers into El Paso. What you haven’t heard from public officials is not always 100% correct. Sometimes you need to read between the lines or do some research on your own.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
Large cannabis dispensary off Interstate 10 in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
KFOX 14
City of Las Cruces plans to continue growing the downtown area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
KFOX 14
Mariachi group Trio Mexico del Noche to perform at Outlet Shoppes
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The louder the music, the greater the fun!. The sounds of a border town are something special, so make sure you don't miss it. The mariachi group Trio Mexico del Noche will continue to host their free performances at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso every other Sunday of the month.
KFOX 14
El Paso Museum of History holds Hubble: The Space Telescope exhibit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City El Paso Museum of History will host an out-of-this-world exhibit! Hubble: The Space Telescope. The exhibit will be on view beginning October 1. The Hubble traveling exhibition is a 2,200-square-foot interactive exhibit that immerses visitors in the magnificence and mystery of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Oldest neighborhood in El Paso Sunset Heights hosting tour of homes
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The public can see mansions, bungalows and apartments in this year's tour of homes in Sunset Heights. The event is expected to happen Saturday from noon to 4 pm. It's an opportunity to get an look inside some of the most architecturally significant homes...
KFOX 14
'Parents on Patrol' program to begin at Gadsden ISD Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from local parents to help address the lack of school resource officers at its campuses. Gadsden ISD will roll out its parents on patrol program Friday. GISD has struggled to bring school resource officers to all...
KFOX 14
Former warden at West Texas Detention Facility, brother booked at El Paso County Detention
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two brothers — including one who has been a warden at a detention center in Sierra Blanca that has housed immigrants — have been arrested after authorities said one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso hosts variety of festivals, events in month of October
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Get the most out of fall by enjoying dozens of family-friendly events in October in El Paso. Sunrise at Scenic Drive (In conjunction with Art on the Rim) Enjoy mariachi music and listen to speakers recognizing the Art on the Rim artists from 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
TxDOT announces new updates for I-10 Widening West Project
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14) — The I-10 Widening West Project started mid-year and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced a new update for the project. TxDOT spokesperson Jennifer Wright said contractors are working on the bridges to add a third lane. She explained several steps have already been completed for this process.
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
KFOX 14
1 person critically injured after shooting in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting was reported in south-central El Paso Friday evening. The incident was reported at the intersection of Hueco Avenue and Cebada Street near the 3300 block of Montana. Police are talking to a man at the scene. The man appears to be in...
KFOX 14
Man arrested in deadly migrant shooting told investigators twin brother shot at javelina
SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KFOX14) — A timeline of what reportedly happened before a group of migrants shot at in Sierra Blanca was learned by KFOX14. A group of 13 migrants who stopped for a drink of water in the desert were shot by twin brothers, according to the arrest affidavits for Michael and Mark Sheppard.
KFOX 14
Vigil held for 28 year old man who had down syndrome and was brutally murdered
A vigil was held Saturday night for Manuel Sanchez Jr. at Jesus Roberto Vasquez Park in far east El Paso. Sanchez Jr. was 28 years old and had Down syndrome. He was found brutally murdered earlier this month. “Everyone is speechless; we just have no words to this and we...
KFOX 14
Game of the Week: Eastwood dominates Coronado on the road
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week six of high school football is the Eastwood Troopers versus the Coronado Thunderbirds. The Troopers (2-2) beat the Thunderbirds (1-4) on the road 49-14. Highlights. Coronado's Thomas Murray got the hand-off and ran it into the end...
KFOX 14
Flex of the Night: Franklin turns error on the snap into a touchdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week six of high school football's Flex of the Night goes to Shay Smith and Elias Rangel from the Franklin Cougars. The play started out with a snap that went over the head of Smith. He was able to pick it up twenty yards...
Comments / 0