El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso and New Mexico War Veteran's visit D.C. Memorials

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Over 30 Korean and Vietnam War vets from the Sun City returned to the El Paso airport Saturday afternoon. Resident were invited to cheer and support the Veterans as they returned from Washington D.C. While in Washington, veterans got a chance to visit memorials...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso unveils improvements at Liz Morayma Gonzalez Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso unveiled the improvements made to a central El Paso park. The city celebrated the renovations Thursday morning at Liz Morayma Gonzalez Park. New additions to the park include a futsal court, roller derby ring, and an exercise court with...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Artist unites the community in a unique way

Tino Ortega is an El Paso 3D mylar balloon muralist who has created some of the most recent popular photo spots in El Paso, Texas. Through his art, he has showcased the city’s culture by painting the famous phrases that identify the border city like “Ay Ay!”, “915” and “Chuco”.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Large cannabis dispensary off Interstate 10 in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division said Kushology 101’s, 1,350 square-foot facility, is one of the biggest they’ve heard of in the state. “That's one of the one of the bigger ones I've encountered, so, you know, I think that speaks to the demand and sort of the responsiveness to the entrepreneurial community, to take full advantage of the economic opportunity,” Andrew Vallegos, the state of New Mexico’s acting cannabis director said.
ANTHONY, NM
KFOX 14

City of Las Cruces plans to continue growing the downtown area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The downtown area of Las Cruces has been a popular area for both residents and tourists, and the city plans to invest in the already flourishing area. On Monday, Las Cruces City Council plans to approve the purchase of a property that is currently...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Mariachi group Trio Mexico del Noche to perform at Outlet Shoppes

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The louder the music, the greater the fun!. The sounds of a border town are something special, so make sure you don't miss it. The mariachi group Trio Mexico del Noche will continue to host their free performances at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso every other Sunday of the month.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of History holds Hubble: The Space Telescope exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City El Paso Museum of History will host an out-of-this-world exhibit! Hubble: The Space Telescope. The exhibit will be on view beginning October 1. The Hubble traveling exhibition is a 2,200-square-foot interactive exhibit that immerses visitors in the magnificence and mystery of the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Oldest neighborhood in El Paso Sunset Heights hosting tour of homes

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The public can see mansions, bungalows and apartments in this year's tour of homes in Sunset Heights. The event is expected to happen Saturday from noon to 4 pm. It's an opportunity to get an look inside some of the most architecturally significant homes...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

'Parents on Patrol' program to begin at Gadsden ISD Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from local parents to help address the lack of school resource officers at its campuses. Gadsden ISD will roll out its parents on patrol program Friday. GISD has struggled to bring school resource officers to all...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

TxDOT announces new updates for I-10 Widening West Project

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14) — The I-10 Widening West Project started mid-year and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced a new update for the project. TxDOT spokesperson Jennifer Wright said contractors are working on the bridges to add a third lane. She explained several steps have already been completed for this process.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for October 1

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

1 person critically injured after shooting in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting was reported in south-central El Paso Friday evening. The incident was reported at the intersection of Hueco Avenue and Cebada Street near the 3300 block of Montana. Police are talking to a man at the scene. The man appears to be in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Game of the Week: Eastwood dominates Coronado on the road

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week six of high school football is the Eastwood Troopers versus the Coronado Thunderbirds. The Troopers (2-2) beat the Thunderbirds (1-4) on the road 49-14. Highlights. Coronado's Thomas Murray got the hand-off and ran it into the end...
EL PASO, TX

