Early glycemic control in pregnant patients with gestational diabetes leads to better birth outcomes

Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Diabetes: 2 common drugs more effective than others, study finds
Researchers compared the efficacy of four diabetes drugs in reducing blood glucose levels. They found that glargine and liraglutide are most effective for reducing blood glucose levels. However, liraglutide and sitagliptin induced the most weight loss. They said that their findings could help healthcare professionals prescribe different medications to patients...
News-Medical.net
Research may lead to safer ways to care for patients impacted by blood clots
A nanoparticle therapy developed by investigators at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University targets overactive neutrophils, a specific kind of white blood cell, to prevent almost all types of blood clots while causing no increased risk for bleeding. The preclinical findings, published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to safer ways to care for patients impacted by blood clots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 900,000 people in the U.S. suffer from life-threatening blood clots each year.
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
News-Medical.net
Gut microbiome could contribute to a person's risk for HIV infection, research suggests
New UCLA-led research suggests certain gut bacteria -- including one that is essential for a healthy gut microbiome – differ between people who go on to acquire HIV infection compared to those who have not become infected. The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal eBioMedicine, suggest that the gut...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
Obscure family of viruses already endemic in African monkeys "poised for spillover" to humans
An obscure family of viruses, already endemic in wild African primates and known to cause fatal Ebola-like symptoms in some monkeys, is "poised for spillover" to humans, according to new University of Colorado Boulder research published online Sept. 30 in the journal Cell. While such arteriviruses are already considered a...
News-Medical.net
Breath tests can lead to more personalized therapies for IBS patients
A new study led by Cedars-Sinai investigators found using breath tests to identify gut gas profiles can potentially help lead to more personalized therapies for people diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The most common gastrointestinal disorder affects 10% to15% of the world's population. The disease spectrum for IBS includes...
News-Medical.net
What is the risk of Omicron infection in pregnant women?
In a recent study published in BMJ Medicine, researchers evaluated the risk of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in pregnant women during the Omicron predominance period in the United Kingdom (UK). Background. Previous studies characterized SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant women when the infecting variants of concern (VOCs)...
News-Medical.net
What is the efficacy of curcumin as a photosensitizer, prophylactic and therapeutic agent against SARS-CoV-2?
In a recent study published in Viruses, researchers investigated the efficacy of curcumin as a blue light photosensitizing agent for photodynamic therapy (PDT), as a prophylactic agent, and as a therapeutic agent against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. The continual emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants has threatened vaccine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News-Medical.net
Study helps understand how brain pathology influences the development of cognitive fatigue in MS patients
Using advanced diffusion neuroimaging technology, Kessler Foundation researchers investigated the relationship between the rate of cognitive fatigue to microstructural changes in the brain in persons with multiple sclerosis. Their findings help fill a gap in the current understanding of how brain pathology influences the development of fatigue over time. Their...
News-Medical.net
High-resolution pangenome dataset provides genetic insights into domestic and wild silkworm
BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other partners, has constructed a high-resolution pangenome dataset representing almost the entire genomic content in a silkworm. This research paper, providing genetic insights into artificial selection (domestication and breeding) and ecological adaptation, was published...
News-Medical.net
Encouraging physical fitness may be an easy way to bring eye allergies in children
Allergies are one of the most common conditions in children, with eye allergies, or allergic conjunctivitis, affecting up to 30 percent of children worldwide. New research from Taiwan suggests that there may be an easy way to bring that number down, encourage physical fitness. Just don't send the kids outside on days when air quality is poor. The research also showed that children exposed to large amounts of air pollution were at greater risk of allergic conjunctivitis. The researchers hope their study will promote physical activity in children and inspire policymakers to prioritize environmental protection. The data will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
KIDS・
News-Medical.net
Improving care and reducing the morbidity, mortality associated with pediatric AKI
Acute kidney injury occurs (AKI) in one out of four babies, children and young adults during an intensive care stay for any reason, and yet the condition is poorly understood. It is associated with various treatments or diagnostic procedures that hospitalized children undergo, and it is often the result of significant infection. About 15 percent of kids with AKI do not survive, compared to a 2 percent overall mortality rate for children requiring pediatric intensive care. Problematically, many children who experience AKI will need dialysis treatment and kids with AKI are at higher risk for chronic kidney disease later in life (one in three). Despite these alarming numbers, knowledge about this condition is limited and only recently has there been focus on the aspects of this disease process in children.
News-Medical.net
Study on the lung-function trajectories in COVID-19 patients
Cases with critical coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are often complicated due to the severe lung injury caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. COVID-19 has already claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide, but there is limited data on the long-term trajectories of lung function in COVID-19 survivors.
News-Medical.net
Research sheds light on how the cell selects suitable protein fragments for robust T-cell response
As task forces of the adaptive immune system, T lymphocytes are responsible for attacking and killing infected or cancerous cells. Such cells, like almost all cells in the human body, present on their surface fragments of all the proteins they produce inside. If these include peptides that a T lymphocyte recognizes as foreign, the lymphocyte is activated and kills the cell in question. It is therefore important for a robust T-cell response that suitable protein fragments are presented to the T lymphocyte. The research team led by Simon Trowitzsch and Robert Tampé from the Institute of Biochemistry at Goethe University Frankfurt has now shed light on how the cell selects these protein fragments or peptides.
News-Medical.net
IRIS Registry presents latest eye research at AAO 2022
The IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) powered several big data studies this year, most of which will be presented and discussed at AAO 2022 Gather, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Launched in 2014, the IRIS Registry is the nation's first and largest comprehensive...
News-Medical.net
Novel peanut-specific human IgE monoclonal antibodies may uncover new therapeutic targets for peanut allergy
It is estimated that around 10% of the US population has peanut allergies, a medical emergency that can be treated but not cured. Compared to those without allergies, these individuals are at a greater risk of anaphylaxis. Hence, there is a need to develop novel therapies to treat peanut and other food allergies. A recent Frontiers in Immunology journal study by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Vanderbilt University researchers has created an in vitro system to determine potential therapeutics targeting sensitized effector cells based on human, allergen-specific, Immunoglobulin E (IgE) monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).
News-Medical.net
Novel technique helps to detangle how phosphorylation regulates cellular events
Each day, millions of biological processes occur in our body at a cellular level. Studying these processes can help us learn more about how cells function, a field that has continued to intrigue researchers. Recently, however, there has been a new player in this field. A new analytical method-;single-molecule detection-;has gained momentum due to its success in observing specific, biologically relevant molecules and the processes associated with them.
News-Medical.net
Researchers compare end-of-life care in persons with and without dementia
Researchers have known that race and ethnicity play a role in the intensity of medical care at the end of life, but the difference is more pronounced among individuals with dementia, the researchers found. "Dementia appears to have a multiplicative effect," said Elizabeth Luth, an assistant professor in the Department...
News-Medical.net
Brazilian study reveals the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the central nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
Watch: Their baby died. The medical bills haunted them.
Born with a congenital heart defect and other medical issues, Sterling Raspe lived just eight months. In that time, she needed dozens of medical procedures and often required round-the-clock care in the neonatal intensive care unit. At one point, her parents were told they owed $2.5 million for her care. "It's an offensive amount of money," said Sterling's father, Kingsley Raspe, in this KHN video produced by Hannah Norman and reported by Lauren Weber.
Comments / 0