Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Related
5 great Houston patios with live music weeknights and weekends
Vibe out in these restaurants' outdoor spaces with DJs, jazz, zydeco, mariachi bands and more.
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
houstononthecheap.com
10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!
Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 14 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: October 3 to October 9, 2022
Kick off the fall excitement with the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. This week, see a beloved bear live on stage, say “Opa!” with fun and games, get a glimpse of everyone’s favorite mermaid, celebrate Houston’s African American community, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Cafe Express' New Look, Kirby Ice House Woodlands
Cafe Express, 1422 W. Gray, reopens October 4 with a brand new look and some new menu items. Calling its service "craft-casual", the upscale cafe has been completely renovated with a vibrant interior that is a blend of European elegance and relaxed American eatery. Taking its inspiration from the art house cafes in Europe, it is an homage of sorts to Cafe Express founders, friends and restaurateurs Lonnie Schiller and Robert Del Grande who first conceived the brand while on a trip to Europe. The first Cafe Express opened in 1984 on Post Oak Lane. Its restaurant at River Oaks Plaza first opened in 1991 as the third location for Cafe Express.
woodlandsjournal.com
Niko Niko’s Coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko’s owner Dimitri Fetokakis recently posted a picture in front of the now defunct Luby’s Cafeteria location in The Woodlands from the Niko Niko’s Facebook page saying, “Guess where I am?”. This picture prompted speculation about Niko Niko’s possibly opening up a location in our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 3 to 9, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 3 through Sunday, October 9, 2022. This week, you can catch some indie rock legends gracing the stages across Houston, plus an annual Festival Chicano return to Miller Outdoor, a free DaCamera concert at the Menil, and more.
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston
The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: October 6 to 9, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Essence
Review: Amanda Seales Stops By Houston For 'The Black Outside Again Tour'
“I think the thing I love about Houston is it’s black as hell,” she laughed. “It’s not just that black people are there, it's that it is just culturally black.”. “There’s no way you two are just getting here, and yall are in the FRONT ROW!?”
glasstire.com
Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed
In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30. NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.
The best coffee in Texas can be found in Houston, Food & Wine says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab a latte, an iced coffee, or if you like it black that's cool too, there's no wrong way to celebrate National Coffee Day.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Jacquelyn from Humble just won!
HOUSTON – Spinning today was Jacquelyn from Humble! She is a breast cancer survivor, mother of two sons, and assists senior citizens with needs in the community. Thank you for being a fan, Jacquelyn!. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you,...
cw39.com
Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
hellowoodlands.com
Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch held at Creekside Park West in The Woodlands
It’s fall ya’ll! On Saturday, October 1, The Howard Hughes Corporation hosted a Fall Festival at Creekside Park West from 1 to 5 p.m. The free festival was open to the public and featured a pumpkin patch, live DJ, a rock climbing wall, family games and activities, face painting, character sketch artists, balloon artists, and more. Attendees had the opportunity select one free pumpkin per family while supplies lasted.
Café Express to reopen River Oaks spot following renovation, menu revamp
The interior of Café Express on West Gray Street in River Oaks has been fully revamped. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) The River Oaks location of Café Express, a Houston-based European cafe concept, is set to reopen Oct. 4 with a new interior, a revamped menu and the return of a condiment bar offering Europe-imported condiments.
fox26houston.com
Sunday morning weather forecast
HOUSTON - The Fall-like weather continues for Southeast Texas. Look for mostly sunny and warm days with pleasant nights. Humidity will start to slowly increase a bit but very few chances for rain most of the week. There is an Ozone Action Day for Houston on Sunday.
Comments / 0