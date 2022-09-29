ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act Sponsors React to UN Findings of War Crimes in Ukraine

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uigr6_0iFUXwQ700

On September 23, 2022 the United Nations’ Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine released findings that Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine. After visiting 27 towns and interviewing 150 witnesses, the Commission reported that Russian troops have committed brutal executions, indiscriminate attacks, and sexual and gender-based violence, including against children during their invasion of Ukraine.

In response to alleged war crimes in Ukraine earlier this year, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Democratic Whip Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Congressman David N. Cicilline (D-RI), and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-IN) introduced the Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act (S.4240/H.R.7818) to update current United States war crimes statute to enable prosecution of war criminals under jurisdiction of the United States Courts regardless of the location or targets of their alleged atrocities. The legislation also extends the statute of limitations for war crimes discovered years after they occur.

“This disturbing report confirms that Russian troops are carrying out heinous attacks on innocent Ukrainians as they continue waging an unjust war. These inhumane and unprovoked crimes, conducted under Putin’s watch, cannot go unpunished. The Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act is needed to send a strong message that people who commit war crimes are not welcome here in the U.S. and should be punished, regardless of where their offense was committed,” said Senator Grassley.

“Perpetrators committing unspeakable war crimes, such as those unfolding before our very eyes in Ukraine, must be held to account,” said Senator Durbin. “With the UN’s formation of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, we are sending a clear message to Putin: the world remains steadfast in our commitment to Ukraine and the brave Ukrainian people. And as Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, and Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I will continue to look at various avenues to ensure he pays the price.”

“My heart goes out to all those families and individuals suffering due to Putin’s illegal and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine and the horrific atrocities carried out by his troops. These war criminals – all those on the ground, their leaders, and ultimately Vladimir Putin, cannot be allowed to act without consequence. The United States stands with the people of Ukraine, and we must continue our efforts to both weaken Russia through our sanctions regime and strengthen our support for Ukraine via supplies and aid. We need to pass the Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act so that when this war ends, none of these war criminals will evade justice for the unconscionable acts they have committed in Ukraine,” said Congressman Cicilline.

“The atrocities of Russia’s war against the Ukrainian people and POWs are heartbreaking. I have seen and heard it firsthand, but these war crimes have now also been confirmed by the UN. The international community cannot remain silent and must hold accountable not only top leaders who make these ruthless orders, but also military commanders who are willing to obey them,” said Congresswoman Spartz.

Current law allows for the prosecution of people who commit war crimes in the United States or against Americans abroad, but violators who targeted non-Americans are not subject to the law even after they enter the United States. The Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act expands the original war crimes jurisdiction to include war criminals found in the United States, even if they never targeted U.S. nationals. This would allow the prosecution of those non-Americans who come to the United States after committing war crimes against Ukrainians.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian forces committed horrific war crimes in Ukraine, such as rape and torture, and sometimes even made the families of victims watch, UN investigators find

A team of investigators commissioned by the UN has concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine. Among the crimes are torture and rape of children, some as young as four years old, the chair of a UN inquiry said. It also found evidence of executions, indiscriminate rocket attacks, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Chuck Grassley
The Independent

Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests

Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States War Crimes#Ukraine War Politics#Un#The United Nations#Commission#Russian#Democratic#Ukrainians
CBS News

U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq

An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
France 24

Deadly suicide bombing targets students in Shiite area of Kabul

A suicide attack at a learning centre in the Afghan capital killed 19 people as students prepared for exams on Friday morning, police said. The blast happened in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of western Kabul, a predominantly Shiite Muslim area home to the minority Hazara community, the scene of some of Afghanistan's most deadly attacks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Biden announces release of ‘CITGO 6’ US executives held prisoner in Venezuela

Seven American prisoners have been released from Venezuela after years of captivity, including the remaining five members of the so-called “CITGO 6” US oil executives who were taken into custody in Caracas in 2017.“I am grateful for the hard work of dedicated public servants across the U.S. Government who made this possible, and who continue to deliver on my Administration’s unflinching commitment to keep faith with Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained all around the world,” Mr Biden said in a White House statement. “Today, we celebrate that seven families will be whole once more,” he added. “To all...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Opposition warns that bringing back Islamic State brides and their children to Australia 'poses an unnecessary risk and enormous cost'

The Opposition is asking questions over federal government plans to bring home dozens of Australian women and children from detention camps in Syria. The Labor government is set to implement a rescue plan to bring 16 women and 42 children who are the families of Islamic State members and have been held in al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria near the Iraqi border.
AUSTRALIA
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy